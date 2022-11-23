Don Chaney bowled a perfect game at Killeen Bowlerama on Nov. 15.
Hallmark Lanes
Hallmark had some new high rollers this week with the highest scorer being Raphael Otero (288). Also in the top five were Tom Denbrock (280), Sam Cominsky (279), Curtis Colagross (268) and Eric House (261).
Lakisha Thomas (235) was the leader for the women, followed by Brenda Washington and Evelyn Torres (233s) and Cookie Reddock and Amy Starkovich (229s).
High series for the men were bowled by Otero (751), Denbrock (741), Cominsky (729), Luis Baez (711) and Michael Dixon-Dates (704).
Reddock (643), Starkovich (623), Brenda Washington (604), Hayley Pernell (575) and Barbara Person (564) bowled the top five women’s scratch series.
Killeen Bowlerama
Chaney’s perfect 300 led the men’s scores. Jeff Vanecek and Brian Joseph almost reached the honor score accomplishment, but they did not make the 12th strike and settled for 299 scores. Jim Maxson (298), Ed Neeley, Walter Harrison, Chance Blackman and Robert Robinson closed out the top five scores with 278s.
Women’s high games were bowled by Sandi Charles and Jen Morgan (279s), Jenny Shotwell (269), Stephanie Hamric (255) and Kris Vanecek (234).
High sets of the week were bowled by Jeff Vanecek (798), Joseph (752), Neely (738), Harrison (729) and Chance Blackman (716).
For the women, Shotwell led the pack with a 720 series, followed byHamric (695), Charles (685), Morgan (660) and Ashlie Mills (643).
Phantom Warrior Lanes
The top bowler of the week was a fresh name. Garry McNeish led the men with a 259 game. Other high scorers were John Smith (252), David Leitsch and Sam Cominsky (246s) and Tony Romero and John Manibusen (245s).
The high games for the women bowled by Chris Guerra (235), Jacqueline Davis (200), Rebecca Shuron (192), Venda Gale (191) and Liz Romero (188).
The top men’s series scores were bowled by Andre West (674), Rullie Haywood (664), Manibusen (637), Cominsky (631) and Nelson Trent (620).
For the women, the high sets were bowled by Guerra (555), Davis (539), Gale (518) and Romero (500).
Spare Time Texas
Eddy Crosswhite led the men with a 277 game. Other high scorers were Robin Campbell (264), Howie Hibbs (249), Andres Schmidt (246) and Jim Lewis (232).
High scratch games for the ladies were bowled by Donna VanValkenburgh (202), Sharon Hillard (188), Audrey Rewick (187) and Cherill Potts and Sirgun Hale (183).
The highest pinfalls for the three-game set were turned in by Campbell (746), Crosswhite (670), Angel Rivera (541), Lewis (628) and JD Aguilar (612).
The highest series for the women was bowled by Donna VanValkenburgh (490). She was followed by Jean Wilson (483), Audrey Renwick (479), Sharon Hillard (474) and Beverly Larue (471).
Youth Bowling
Hallmark Lanes’ high scores in the Stars of Next year league were Tyler Desmarais (182/483), Caleb Xayachack (157/389), Kaydence Jeffers (113/285), Grayson Lassiter (135/349), Gary Jeffers (109/297), Gabriel De Leon-Otero (98/273), Justin Linker (94/259), Preston Duerre (86/234) and Kali Harris (55/155).
High scores from the Stars of Tomorrow league were Solomon Loyd (243), Joseph Munns (236), Joshua Ortiz (232), Caroline Neeley (212) and Jonathan Rosado (202).
High series scores were bowled by Munns (610), Loyd (577), Rosado (559), Neeley (551) and Ortiz (539).
Killeen Bowlerama’s Adult/Youth high scores bowled by the youth bowlers were Robert Davie Jr. (253), Andy Solis (230), Keegan Alexander and Jonathan Rosado (228s) and Logan Frishman (226).
High series went to Rosada (628), Frishman (622), Davie Jr. (609) and Alexander (603).
Makayla Beckett was the high girls bowler with a 190 game and 551 series.
