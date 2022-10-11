HALLMARK LANES
There were eight high rollers at Hallmark Lanes who all had over 250 pinfall in one game.
Gregory Masters led the pack with a 288 game followed by James Norris (270), Jordan Cina (269), Larry Morris (258), Lonnie Bridges (256), Donovan Haire and Heath Fletcher (255).
For the high scratch series, Masters again had the top spot at 754. Behind him were Norris (704), Leslie Haddenheim (698), Cina (695), Chris Ochoa (676) and Donald Crittendon (675).
Kristie Duerre bowled 82 pins over her average for a 248 scratch game to lead the women.
She also led in high series when she bowled 138 pins over her average for a 636 set.
Other high rollers for the week were Karin Ciesiolka (246), Barbara Person (236), Christine Scott (231) and Cookie Reddock (220). Other top women’s series were Ciesiolka (630), Scott (626), and Person (606).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
A near-perfect game was bowled by David VanWagner, who finished with a 290.
Robert Robinson, Joe Young and Josh Morgan all bowled 279s. The top six were rounded out by Toby Meier (277) and Tyronne Haslett (276).
There were quite a few 700 series during the week. Robinson (779), Meier (758), VanWagner (745), Jason Stockton (734), Ed Hellon (730) and Morgan (727) were the top six.
High rollers for the women were Jean Maxson (265), Jen Morgan (257), Sandi Charles (256), Ashlie Mills and Stephanie Hamric (246s) and Tawana Ramey (234).
Maxson was the only woman with a 700 series with her 708. Charles and Morgan both bowled 671s and Hamric a 654.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scores for the men of Phantom Warrior Lanes includes a 268 game by Luis Baez. Other top games were rolled by Mark Gilliland (264), Vernon White (258), William Burroughs (257) and Don Crittendon (256).
Baez was also the leader for the three-game set with a 757 scratch series. He was followed by Crittendon (709), Burroughs (682), Rullie Haywood (248) and Laronn Martin (645).
The highest women’s scratch game was bowled by Darla Walker, who had a 233. Martha Joy (232), Chris Guerra (227), and Lorraine Shannon (212) had the next best scores.
Walker had the only 600 series of the week with a 609, followed by Guerra (562), Joy (555) and Yi Cha Noyes (546).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
The high bowler of the week for the men was Rick Eberhart at 257. Other top scores came from Robin Campbell (254), Ryan Vanvalkenburgh and Gary Crosswhite (248s) and Steve Evans (243).
Campbell’s 684 was the high series. Crosswhite (652), Eberhart (650) and Evans (642) were next.
The top three games for the women were bowled by Erika Graham (199), Jean Wilson (195) and Cora Allred (193).
For the three-game scratch series, the high scorers were Nancy Wood (523) followed by Wilson (518) and Jenny Martin (506).
YOUTH BOWLING
Killeen Bowlerama had some stellar youth scores with Leo Solis, Robert Davie Jr. and Jonathan Rosado all bowling 279s. These three young men outbowled all the adults in the league.
The highest three-game set was bowled by Davie with a 769 series. Solis ended with a 698 and Rosado bowled a 650.
Makayla Becket had the top girls series with a 555 series that included a 224 game. Makayla’s little sister, Maya, also bowled a 224 game.
For Hallmark, the youngsters in Stars of Next Year had multiple high scores. Luke Xayachack (176), Grayson Lassiter (153), Caleb Xayachack (139) and Kaydence Jeffers (125) were the top four. For series Luke Xayachack bowled a 464, followed by Lassiter (386), Caleb Xayachack (385) and Jeffers (355).
