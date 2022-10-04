HONOR SCORES
CJ Mathis bowled the first 300 game of the season at Killeen Bowlerama. The perfect game was rolled in the Friday Night Rebels league. This was Mathis’ fourth 300 game of his four-year bowling career.
Another 300 game was bowled by Chris Ochoa at Hallmark Lanes during the Partytimers league. This was Ochoa’s seventh perfect game. Ochoa started bowling in middle school and later as a leading member of Copperas Cove High School’s team.
HALLMARK LANES
Robert Billman was the high scorer this week at Hallmark Lanes. He bowled a 290 scratch game. Other high games included Christopher Stickles (287), Chris Ochoa (268), Anthony Powell and Darius Dunem (267s) and Willie Johnson (265).
There were no 700 series this week but quite a few got really close. Tony Garcia bowled a 696 set. Willie Johnson (689), Allan Smith (687) and Larry Macie and Donald Crittenden (684s) also had high sets.
Cookie Reddock and Karin Ciesiolka both bowled 257s for the top women’s score. Hayley Pernell (229) and Brenda Washington (219) rounded out the top scores.
There were three woman that bowled a 600-plus series: Reddock (683), Ciesiolka (661) and Pernell (646).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Other top men’s scores at Bowlerama were bowled by Robert Robinson (279), Dale Adkins and Robert Davie (277s), Rullie Haywood (269) and Will Palumbo (269).
Davie rolled the top scratch series with a 768. He was followed by Robert Robinson (759), CJ Mathis (740), Eric Odette (738) and Darryl Martin and Allan Smith (736).
Sandi Charles again had the top women’s game with a 279, Other top scores came from Kim Dewald (268), Jen Morgan and Erica McPhail (256s) and Jean Maxson (244).
McPhail’s 691 was the top series. Dewald and Morgan tied with 675s. Maxson (661) and Cookie Reddock (644) rounded out the top five.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
Luis Baez, James Brown and William Burroughs each had 244s to lead the men. Close behind was Larry Krueger (241) and John Smith (238).
High series was earned by Rullie Haywood with a 651. Lewis Day and George Chapman tied with 638s, followed by Tim Short (632) and Larry Krueger (630).
Darla Walker bowled the highest game for the women with a 225. She was followed by Reddock (224), Ashley Johnson (211) and Natasha Repasch (202).
Reddock earned the top spot for series (650). Darla Walker scored a 619.
SPARE TIME TEXAS
Rick Eberhart’s 275 led the men, followed by Robin Campbell (267), Gavin Stewart (252), Steven Parks (247), Jason Dolley (237) and Ryan Vanvalkenburgh (236).
Eberhart was the only man to bowl a 700 series with a 721 set. Parks (675), Campbell (657) and Dolley (641) also had high sets.
Nancy Wood led the women with a 500 scratch series.
Top high scratch games were bowled by Jan Green (223) and Jenny Martin (212).
YOUTH BOWLING
High scorers for the youth for week four at Killeen Bowlerama were Logan Frishman (278), Jonathon Rosado (268), Keegan Alexander (255) and Robert Davie Jr. (245).
There were two 700 series:Frishman (740) and Davie (700). Alexander bowled a 638 set, and Rosado ended with a 633.
Makayla Beckett led the girls with a 222 high game and 550 series.
Hallmark Lanes high scorers for week three were Solomon Lloyd (246) and Rosado (225). Other high scratch games were James Gautney (207) and Joshua Ortiz (200).
High scratch game for the girls was bowled by Naomi Ortiz (214). She finished with a 506 three-game scratch series.
Boys high series were rolled by Rosado (624), Lloyd (609) and Gautney (545).
The area high school teams are starting tryouts this week.
