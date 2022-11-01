TOURNAMENT SCORES
The Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC City Open Championship Tournament concluded recently. All scores include handicap, unless otherwise noted.
First place in Team Division 1 (Avg. total is 760 pins and up) were the C&W Buzzsaws (Gil Esplana Sr., Thomas Christie, Tomas Ochoa and Sam Cominsky) with a total score of 2532.
In Division 2, the winners were Strike Force (Douglas Parker, John Jackson, Charles Brooks and Patrick Simmons) with a total score of 2602.
In Division 1 Doubles (Avg. total is 380 and above) the pairing of John Dixon Sr. and Gilbert Martinez won with a score of 1508. For Division 2 Doubles (Avg. total is below 380) the winners were Rechanale Lockett and Kaneysha Black with a score of 1487.
Singles Division 1 (Avg 190-plus) winner was Heath Fletcher with a score of 791. Division 2 winner was Mike Fuller with a score of 816.
All-events is an optional event for people that participate in team, doubles and singles events. The tally of their scores can be scratch and include handicap. As with the singles event, Division 1 is bowlers with average of 190 and above, while Division 2 is those with averages below 190.
All-events handicap and scratch Division 1 winner was Allan Smith (2158). For Division 2, all-events handicap, the leader was Barry Xayachack (2200). For scratch, the leader was Roxie Franks-Moore (1743).
HALLMARK LANES
High scores at Hallmark Lanes were bowled by Luis Baez and Allan Smith (289), Rob Robinson (279), James Dukes (278) and Robert Davie (268).
High women’s scores were bowled by Karin Ciesiolka (247), Cookie Reddock (244), Lisa Blackman (234) and Hayley Pernell (220).
For the three-game series, the highest total pins for the men were bowled by Robinson (789), Baez (780), James Dukes (757), Smith (739), Tony Bryant (723) and PJ Duerre (711).
On the women’s side, Blackman (659), Ciesiolka (641), Reddock (617), Pernell (593) and Jasmin Bonnett (585) led the field.
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Killeen Bowlerama had quite a few great games bowled in the past week. Phil Thurston bowled a near-perfect game with a score of 299. William Ganem, Luis Baez and Joe Young each bowled a 279 game, and Robert Davie Sr. bowled a 277.
For the high set, Young (764), Eddie Timm (754), Thurston (751), Damian Codrington (736), and Davie (735) were the top five.
The women’s high games were bowled by Jean Maxson (267), Sandi Charles (254), Jen Morgan (249), Amanda Morgan (246) and Kim Dewald (240).
For high series, Maxson (705), Amanda (687), Stephanie Hamric (683), Jen Morgan (659), and Sandi Charles (644) led the way.
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
Hall of Famer Rullie Haywood’s 269 led the men, followed by Garry Pickett (253), Oliver Washington (252), James Brown (250) and another Hall of Famer, John Manibusen (245).
High series leaders were Haywood (671), Pickett (667), Manibusen (662), Patrick Simmons (627) and Phil Thurston (625).
Highest women’s score was bowled by Cookie Reddock (221), followed by Darla Walker (218), Caren Cate-Wilson (200) , Jeanette McNeish (197) and Silvia Leitsh and Marine Mathes (195).
High series leaders were Reddock (595), Walker (589), Patricia Parker (515) and Fran Perry (513).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
Top men’s score were bowled by Jeff Hough (268), Robin Campbell (245), Rick Eberhart (241), Sam Barbero (233) and Giovanni Walker (224).
Series high rollers were Eberhart (683), Hough (647), Steven Parks (630), Campbell (609) and Gary Crosswhite (595).
High scorers for the women were Amber Renkel (200), Nancy Wood (187), Sharon Hillard (185) and Deborah Ellison and Carol Roberts (183).
High series scorers for the women were Hillard (532), Renkel (516), Ellison (510) and Woods and Roberts (200).
Youth Bowling
Bowlerama’s Adult Youth/ League high youth scorers were Jonathan Rosado (275/672), Robert Davie, Jr. (256/683), Andy Solis (241576), Leo Solis (212/568) and Makayla Beckett (199/561).
For Hallmark’s Stars of Next Year league, high youth scorers were Grayson Lassiter (168/407), Luke Xayachack (155/406), Tyler Desmarais (150/390), Caleb Xayachack (146/404) and Kaydence Jeffers (121/317)
BOWLING = COMMUNITY
Bowling is a sport that many do for many, many years from youth through adulthood. Bowling has a way to make strangers into family. The Combat Crazee team is a prime example with a group of veterans that have become a family.
Combat Crazee was created because the entire team is comprised of a female combat veteran and three male combat veterans: Thomakata Turner, Rahsaan Turner, Israel Lozada and James Wayne.
They each have different stories in their walks of life in uniform, but Combat Crazee is the one thing that brings them together as a family.
Combat Crazee has two teams locally in the community and three teams for the August Military Tournament. Not all team members are necessarily veterans but have become a part of the Combat Crazee family for life.
