Many of the leagues took a break over the Thanksgiving holiday. The association board hopes everyone had a great holiday.
HONOR SCORES
Jerry Stutz bowled a perfect game on Nov. 22. He finished his three-game set with a 748 scratch series.
TOURNAMENTS
Greater Killeen Fort Hood USBC has an upcoming singles tournament using the Eliminator format. If interested, please refer to the Facebook page or website.
HALLMARK LANES
High men’s bowlers were James Hall (269), Virges Collins (266), Rob Robinson (259), Scott Meads and Allan Smith (255s) and Jamie Shell (246).
The highest three-game sets for the men were bowled by Smith (728), Meads (712), Collins (707), Lonnie Bridges (701) and Ismael Espada (659).
High women’s bowlers for Hallmark were Brenda Washington (220), Hayley Pernell (218), Jasmin Bonnett (216), Kelly Mullins (198) and Lisa Blackman (196).
High series for the women were Pernell (621), Bonnett (580), Washington (546), Loretta Shatto and Joyce Reddock (531s) and Christine Scott (529).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
Top rollers for the men at Bowlerama were Jerry Stutz (300), Damian Codrington (299), Thomas Keller (279), Ed Cortez (277) and Walter Harrison (276). High series were bowled by Codrington (761), Stutz (748), Smith (731), Matthew Canady (722) and Bobby Wacker (714).
Darline Bryant led the scores for women with a 264 game. She was followed by Stephanie Hamric (247), Sandi Charles (246), Amanda Morgan (243) and Verlena Fernandes (231).
Bryant had the highest series with a 767 set. Other high series were bowled by Charles (675), Hamric (654), Darla Walker (640) and Jen Morgan (588).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
High scorers for the week were Lance Foote (236), Don Crittenden (229), Luis Baez (228), Oliver Washington (224) and Harrison Riggins (223).
High series were bowled by Baez (665), Riggins (640), Crittenden (632), Andre West (626) and Foote (605).
For the women, Maxine Newton (202), Ashley Johnson (160) and Varonica Young (158).
The top series were bowled by Newton (498), Johnson (474) and Young (412).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
Robin Campbell led the men with a 224. Larson Hale (220), Giovanni Walker (216), Angel Rivera (210) and Richard Gerren (207) closed out the top five.
The top five series were bowled by Rivera (615), Campbell (578), Walker (543), Gerren (535) and Mike Elwell (526).
Sirgun Hale led the women with a 189. The scores that made up the remaining top five were turned in by Rachel Gerren (168), Jenny Martin (155), Dawn Evans (151) and Barbara Hernandez (148).
The five highest series were bowled by Hale (468), Martin (439), Hernandez (411), Dawn Evans (397) and Megan Crossley (388).
