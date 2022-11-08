Men’s high scorers at Hallmark Lanes were Darius Dunem (275), Scott Collum (266), Heath Fletcher (262) and Adrian Thomas, Allan Smith, and Joe White all bowling a 259 game.
For high series, Smith (735), Sam Cominsky (723), John Ciesiolka (708), William Palumbo (700) and John LaGrone (680) led the way.
For the women, Karin Ciesiolka (265) was the high roller, trailed by Lakisha Thomas (257), Reba Maruna (243), Sharon Jeffers (233) and Cookie Reddock (226).
Ciesiolka alsocaptured the high series with a 620. She was the only 600 for the week. Other high series were bowled by Thomas (596), Hayley Pernell (592), Reddock (588) and Crystal Wiley (577).
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
High scores for the men were shared by Adam Anguiano and John Foreman at 279. Robert Davie (276), Walter Harrison, Greg Springfield, Alan Davidson and Allan Smith (268s) and Josh Morgan and Donnie Shaffer (267s).
Three-game set leaders were Davie (787), Harrison (748), Shaffer (737), Anguiano (731) and Smith (727).
High scorers for the women were Ashlie Mills (258), Stephanie Hamric (256), Jen Morgan and Dot Mays (248s) and Darline Bryant (246). Hamric was the only 700 series bowler this week with a 713. Other high series were scored bowled by Mills (680), Morgan (665), Jean Maxson (650) and Sandi Charles (636)
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
Women’s high score for the week was bowled by Darla Walker (266). Other high scorers were Lorraine Shannon (220), Cooke Reddock (212), Maxine Newton and Roxie Franks-Moore (210s) and Hilayna Fernandes (207).
Walker had the only 600 set with a 603. Reddock (575), Shannon (531), Franks-Moore (529), and Fernandes (527) were the other high series bowlers.
For the men, William Burroughs (257) was the high roller, followed by Mervan Senior (256), Brett Harden (245), Luis Baez (243) and James Boyens (238).
As for total pins, James Brown was the highest with a 655, followed by Laronn Martin (649), Baez (648), Phil Thurston (640), and Don Crittenden (634) in the top five.
SPARE TIME TEXAS
Top five men’s scores at the Temple center were bowled by Robin Campbell (257), Zach Shaver (251), Mike Journey (233), Eddy Crosswhite (232) and Larry Youngblood and Doug Bergert (230s).
For the women, the top five games were Sandi Charles and Susan Meek (223s), Deborah Ellison (221), Nancy Wood (203) and Sandra Bingham (199).
For the three-game series, Campbell (693), Crosswhite (641), Ryan Vanvalkenburgh (638), Jason Stephens (631), and Youngblood (620) led the men.
Charles (622), Deborah Ellison (557) Karen Lischer (525), Laura Gentry (516) and Nancy Wood (508) topped the women.
YOUTH BOWLING
Killeen Bowlerama did not have its Adult/youth league this week due to the SharpShooters tournament. It will be back on the lanes on Sunday .
For Hallmark Lanes, Stars of Tomorrow league top five bowlers were Joseph Munns (243/671), Solomon Loyd (217/555), Jonathan Rosado (213/507), Joshua Ortiz (208/557) and Caroline Neeley (198/549). Roland Rivera also had a top-five series with a 537.
For Stars of Next Year, the high scores were Caleb Xayachack (146/420), Tyler Desmarais (144/337), Luke Xayachack (149/377), Grayson Lassiter (124/354) and Justin Linker (109/297).
Kaydence Jeffers bowled an 89 game and a 247 series to lead the girls.
TOURNAMENTS
Sunday was the first SharpShooter tournament at Killeen Bowlerama. This is three tournaments in one — a youth scratch tournament for those youth bowlers wanting to earn a spot in the national Junior Gold Tournament next June in Indianapolis.
The winners of that tournament were Dylan Shellberg, of Georgetown; and Adrian Salinas, of Frisco. Scholarships were awarded to Myla Cathey, of College Station; Makayla Beckett, of Killeen; and Kat Kosby of San Antonio.
For the handicap division, the top eight qualifiers were Michael Cook (Youth), Andy Solis (Y), Austin Hammond, Stephanie Watts, Immanuel Pearson (Y), Brandon Walton, James Mathis and Lance Foote.
Youth bowlers were allowed to participate in this tournament if they had a signed waiver for their prize fund winnings submitted to their SMART scholarship accounts. These top eight competed in a single elimination bracket format and the finals were Michael Cook vs. Andy Solis, with Cook taking his first tournament win in the first tournament he ever bowled in.
Cook has been bowling for less than a year, and during qualifying he bowled a near-perfect score of 298.
Following the four games of qualifying, the top eight on the leaderboard in the Scratch division were Robert Davie Jr. (Y), Allan Smith, Chris Ochoa, Nick Lesifko, Phillip Lantz, Jason Stephens, Keegan Alexander (Y), and Logan Frishman (Y).
There were many close games in the single-elimination bracket format for finals which ended in another battle of youth bowlers with Keegan Alexander vs. Robert Davie Jr., with Alexander pulling out the win.
The next singles tournament is the Eliminator tournament on Dec. 11 at Killeen Bowlerama (noon start time) and there will be another SharpShooters tournament on Jan. 8 at Hallmark Lanes (11 a.m. start).
