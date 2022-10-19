HONOR SCORES
Robert Robinson bowled the first 800 series of the season at Killeen Bowlerama during the Adult/Youth league. He also earned the award of triplicate for bowling three games of 279.
HALLMARK LANES
It seems the men of Hallmark were having a battle for top seed. PJ Duerre and Allan Smith both bowled 279 games, followed by Will Palumbo (276), Michael Bonnett and Jordan Cina (268s) and Michael Dixon-Dates and Joseph White (267s).
High series was earned by Smith (743). Other top scorers were David Norris (738), Dixon-Dates (733), Keith Desmarais (730) and Cina (720)
There were some high roller women as well. Cookie Reddock bowled a 258, followed by Mary Schirripa (248), Kristie Duerre (242), Barbara Person (232) and Karin Ciesiolka (227).
Reddock took the prize for high series with a 642. The remaining 600 series were bowled by Maya Dixon-Dates and Ciesiolka, both bowling a 611 set.
KILLEEN BOWLERAMA
High rollers at Killeen Bowlerama included Darryl Martin (289), Adam Anguiano and Robert Robinson (279), Jeff Vanecek (278), Thomas Robideau and Russell Brown (277) and Bryan Cathey (276).
Rob Robinson led the high series battle with an 837, followed by Keith Desmarais (766), Brown (749), Anguiano (743), Toby Meier (737) and Curtis Robinson (726).
For the women, Emily Berger bowled the top game of 267. Other high games came from Dot Mays (256), Erica McPhail (249), Stephanie Hamric (244), Jen Morgan (242) and Ashlie Mills (240).
Mills rolled the top women’s series of 674. Other high scorers were McPhail (672), Sandi Charles (641) and Berger (640).
PHANTOM WARRIOR LANES
George Chapman bowled a 287 game to lead the men. Behind him were Phil Thurston (266), James Brown (259), Rahsaan Turner (249) and Luis Baez (248).
For the three-game series, there was only one 700 set, bowled by Baez (706). Closing out the top three were Thurston (663) and Chapman (655).
The high women’s bowler for the week was Darla Walker, who had the high game of 264 and high series of 625.
Three others bowled 200 games: Debbie Ochsner (207), Cookie Reddock (204) and Cherrie Aberle (203). Closing out the top three for high series were Reddock (557) and Nee Wallace (521).
SPARE TIME TEXAS
Robin Campbell bowled the top men’s game with a 290. Rick Eberhart (258), Eddy Crosswhite (254), Ryan Valvakenburgh (246), Phillip Morros (244) and Sam Barbero (242) had the other high scores.
High Series was led by Campbell (713), followed by Jeff Hough (689), Vanvalkenburgh (679), Crosswhite (669) and Campbell (656).
The high women’s game scorere were Sandi Charles (234), Beverly LaRue (200), Deborah Ellison and Carol Roberts (199s) and Karen Lischer (197).
High series was bowled by Charles (626), with Ellison (542), Nancy Wood (534) and Larue (524) rounding out the top four.
YOUTH BOWLING
Killeen Bowlerama youth bowlers were on fire this week on the lanes. Leaders for scratch game were Keegan Alexander (269), Jonathan Rosado (264), Robert Davie Jr. (245), Makayla Beckett (236) and Cameron Brown (224).
For top series, Alexander bowled a 730, followed by Rosado (646), Beckett (628) and Davie (615).
Hallmark Lanes youth program Stars of Tomorrow was led by Rosado with a 211 followed by Caroline Neely with a 200. Other high games included Solomon Loyd (188), Joshua Ortiz (187), Roland Rivera (173) and Brayden Colon (173).
Loyd took the top series with a 557. Neeley (545), Rosado (525), and Colon (503) finished in the top four.
For the Stars of Next Year program, the high bowlers were the Xayachack brothers — Caleb (161) and Luke (142). Tyler Desmarais bowled a 136, followed by Justin Linker (122) and Grayson Lassiter (120).
For series, Luke Xayachack bowled the top series of 413. Other top sets were bowled by Caleb Xayachack (399), Desmarais (374), Lassiter (336) and Linker (287). Kaydence Jeffers bowled a 91 game and 251 series.
TOURNAMENTS
The first of two weekends of the GKFHUSBC City Open Championship Tournament was completed. All scores include handicap, unless otherwise noted. Currently in first place for Team Division 1 (Avg. total is 760 pins and up) are the Storm Chasers (Lawrence Krueger, Anthony Powell, Chuck Lantz, and Luis Baez).
For Division 2, the leaders are Strike Force (Douglas Parker, John “Action” Jackson, Charles Brooks and Patrick Simmons). For Division 1 Doubles (Avg. total is 380 and above) are the pairing of Luis Baez and Anthony Powell with a 1436. For Division 2 Doubles (Avg. total is below 380) the father-son duo of Kurt and David Romero lead with a score of 1436.
Singles Division 1 (Avg 190-plus) is led by Jason Stockton with a 771. Division 2 leader is Mike Fuller with an 816.
All-events is an optional event for people that participate in team, doubles and singles events. The tally of their scores can be scratch and include handicap. As with the singles event, Division 1 is bowlers with averages of 190 and above, while Division 2 is those with averages below 190.
All-events handicap Division 1 leader is Jason Stockton (2138) For division 1 all-events scratch the leader is Luis Baez (2104). For Division 2, all-events handicap, the leader is Douglas Parker (2045), and for scratch the leader is Charles Lantz (1735)
(1) comment
Thank you KDH for acknowledging our bowlers every week!
