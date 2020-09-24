The Shoemaker Grey Wolves dominated the San Angelo Central Bobcats in the first game played at Leo Buckley Stadium this season.
The Grey Wolves beat the Bobcats 61-35 Thursday night by executing big plays on offense and being serviceable on defense.
The Bobcats struck first on a two yard rush by sophomore running back Darius Floyd with around five minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Grey Wolves took control of the game in the second quarter when they scored three unanswered touchdowns. Two of them on the ground and one long pass. The 63 yard bomb from senior quarterback Ty Bell to senior wide receiver Monaray Baldwin put Shoemaker up 21-7 with under a minute to go in the first half.
In the second half, the two teams traded blows as both offenses moved the ball.
The first play of the second half was a fumble by Bell recovered by the Bobcats and on the Bobcat’s first first offensive snap of the half, senior quarterback Malachi Brown found senior receiver Jalen Leifeste for a 27 yard touchdown to cut the Grey Wolves lead to seven.
The Grey Wolves responded with a touchdown of their own when Bell found Baldwin again from 37 yards out after senior running back De’andre Exford ran the initial kickoff back to inside the Bobcat’s 40.
As the two teams continued to trade scores in the second half, the Bobcats could never catch the Grey Wolves and the Wolves created more separation with two touchdowns inside the final three minutes of the game.
Even with the big win by his team, Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman said his team can play better.
“It was sloppy. You know what that game looked like? It looked like the first game after a three month break in the spring, limited in the summer time and during a worldwide pandemic that’s what it looked like for both teams. We were very sloppy on offense, we left a lot of points out there, we turned the ball over too much and defensively we gave up too many big plays,” Foreman said. “But we came out with the win and I’m pleased with that.”
Foreman also talked about what it was like to be playing football again after a delayed start.
“It feels great. I’m just happy to be playing, win, lose or draw tonight we’re really happy to be playing high school football in the state of Texas, love the state, love this sport and love this school,” he said.
The Grey Wolves spread the ball around offensively as multiple different skill position players found the endzone.
Senior running back Devin Brown found the endzone three times on the ground, Bell threw three touchdowns, two of which were to Baldwin.
The Grey Wolves will be taking on Tivy in Kerrville in their next game on Oct. 9 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Bobcats will be heading to Schertz to take on Clemens on Oct. 2 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Box Score
Grey Wolves 61, Bobcats, 35
Bobcats 7 0 14 14
Grey Wolves 0 21 28 12
First Quarter
Bobcats, Darius Floyd, rush, 5:15
Second Quarter
Grey Wolves, Devin Brown, rush, 10:27
Grey Wolves, K’zjari Herrera, rush, 5:09
Grey Wolves, Monaray Baldwin, pass from Ty Bell, 0:32
Third Quarter
Bobcats, Jalen Leifeste, pass from Malachi Brown, 11:42
Grey Wolves, Monaray Baldwin, pass from Ty Bell, 11:12
Bobcats, Malachi Brown, rush, 8:08
Grey Wolves, Devin Brown, rush, 6:09
Grey Wolves, Devin Brown, rush, 4:21
Grey Wolves, Trenton Hudson, pass from Ty Bell, 1:15
Fourth Quarter
Bobcats, Seth Levesque, pass from Malachi Brown, 11:08
Bobcats, Tripp Noble, pass from Malachi Brown, 8:05
Grey Wolves, Omari Evans, rush, 2:27
Grey Wolves, Dante Powell, rush, 1:45
Bobcats Grey Wolves
Total Yards 307 488
Rushes - Yards 27-128 34-303
Passing Yards 179 185
Comp-Att-Int 19-34-2 7-19-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Devin Brown, 12-105-3
Passing: Ty Bell, 7-19-0-185
Receiving: Monaray Baldwin, 3-105-3
