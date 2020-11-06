The Grey Wolves continued their strong season and are still undefeated after a win Thursday night.
The Shoemaker Grey Wolves beat the Bryan Vikings 42-30 Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium in an offensive shootout.
Shoemaker got on the board in a unique fashion late in the first quarter when junior punter and utility man Omari Evans faked a punt on fourth and short and ran 42 yards to the house.
In the first half, both offenses traded scores back and forth with the Vikings getting the final laugh of the half when sophomore quarterback Malcom Gooden found the end zone from 20 yards out with 18 seconds to go to give the Vikings a 24-21 lead at the half.
The Grey Wolves scored two consecutive touchdowns to start the second half to take a 35-24 lead.
The first touchdown was a 40 yard scamper by senior quarterback Ty Bell and the second was a 17 yard pass from Bell to senior wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, the first of two touchdowns for Baldwin.
Baldwin also had a third touchdown, a long rush, called back for a hold.
Bell threw three touchdowns and ran for one.
Senior running Devin Brown also added a 66 yard rushing touchdown on his way to running for 123 yards on 14 carries.
For the Vikings, Gooden threw one touchdown and ran for one more.
Junior running back Du’wayne Paulhill had three total touchdowns and an interception on defense.
After the Grey Wolves got up 42-30 with around five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, neither offense moved the ball much and the Grey Wolves iced the game.
Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman spoke after the game about his team’s win.
“We had some bad stuff happen to our defense in the first half and we were able to overcome that. Offensively, after the first drive we were able to get it going … we had a big night throwing the ball. The chirping was this week that we’re not a very good passing team but we can throw the ball,” Foreman said.
He added that the players were able to overcome some bad calls by him and the great coaching of Ross Rogers, the legendary head coach at Bryan and formerly of Harker Heights High School.
He went on to talk about one of his best weapons in Baldwin and his performance Thursday and all year.
“He’s the best kept secret in Texas. I don’t know why Baylor and people like that, Texas Tech, hadn’t come down and snatched him because he’s one of the best I’ve ever had,” Foreman said.
The Grey Wolves will be taking on the Harker Heights Knights at Leo Buckley Stadium next Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Vikings will host the Killeen Kangaroos next Friday with the same kickoff time.
BOX SCORE
Shoemaker 42, Bryan 30
Bryan 7 17 0 6
Shoemaker 7 14 14 7
First Quarter
Bryan, Du’wayne Paulhill, pass from Malcom Gooden, 4:45
Shoemaker, Omari Evans, rush, 1:41
Second Quarter
Bryan, Du’wayne Paulhill, rush, 10:33
Shoemaker, Trenton Hudson, pass from Ty Bell, 8:33
Bryan, Nico Bulhof, 41 yard field goal, 3:17
Shoemaker, Monaray Baldwin, pass from Ty Bell, 2:37
Bryan, Malcom Gooden, 0:18
Third Quarter
Shoemaker, Ty Bell rush, 6:15
Shoemaker, Monaray Baldwin pass from Ty Bell, 4:46
Fourth Quarter
Bryan, Du’wayne Paulhill, rush, 7:40
Shoemaker, Devin Brown, rush, 5:14
Shoemaker Bryan
Total Yards 429 412
Rushes - Yards 33 - 263 37 - 107
Passing Yards 166 283
Comp-Att-Int 8-16-3 15-34-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Shoemaker - Devin Brown, 14-123
Passing: Bryan - Malcom Gooden, 14-33-1-261
Receiving: Shoemaker - Monaray Baldwin, 3-98-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.