COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove’s Travis Sanders aspires to make it to “The Show” and play Major League Baseball. On Wednesday, the standout utility player took a step toward making that dream possible by officially committing to Texas Tech University.
Sanders said Wednesday that he had been verbally committed to play for the Red Raiders of the Big 12 Conference for the past few years.
What stood out about Texas Tech over other programs interested in his services was its coaching staff, Sanders said.
“I talked to Texas Tech for about a year before I committed,” Sanders said. “J-Bob (Thomas), Tim Tadlock, Matt Gardner up there.”
He referred to the coaching staff, helmed by Tadlock, as “unreal.”
For a baseball player aspiring to get to the big leagues, Texas Tech appears to be a good destination.
During Tadlock’s nine-year tenure with the Red Raiders, 50 players have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft, according to his bio on the team’s website.
Sanders also said the campus enticed him to sign.
“I went up there to the campus and fell in love with it; it felt like home,” Sanders said. “I went to other campuses, too — I liked them — but when I went to Tech, it just felt like I belong there.
“And, you know, the baseball program is insane.”
Indeed, Tadlock has built the Red Raiders into perennial national championship contenders, leading Tech to the College World Series in Omaha in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Red Raiders began 2020 with a 16-3 record and a No. 1 overall ranking before the coronavirus shut down the season, the team’s website said.
In 2021, the team fell just shy of the College World Series berth, losing to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional, the final step before going to Omaha.
Copperas Cove Athletic Director Jason Hammett said Wednesday that Sanders is a great example of what a Bulldawg should be.
“You know, the example I give is he’s played shortstop and catcher most of his time. Last year, in a playoff game, he’s asked to pitch and pitches a great game that held our team together and helped us compete in the entire series,” Hammett said of Sanders’ complete-game effort in a 5-3 victory over Mansfield in the first round of the playoffs last year.
Copperas Cove ultimately lost the series to Mansfield.
“I mean, first thing I did when I got here, somebody told me, ‘Hey, you got a shortstop down there that’s out of this world,’” Hammett said. “You know, we get a chance to watch him every day (and) we get another season of him so we’re super, super excited to have him for another season.”
The man who has the opportunity to coach Sanders in his senior year is Daniel Carrillo, who was hired by the school in July.
Carrillo said in his high school coaching career, which most recently was at Big Spring, a Class 4A, District 3, school, that he has coached players who went on to play baseball at Division I programs.
Carrillo said Sanders already stands out to him.
“He’s really phenomenal,” Carrillo said Wednesday. “He’s by far the best high school kid that I’ve seen in-person play.”
He added that what stands out more is the kind of person he is, always willing to get dirty with prepping the field, throwing batting practice to teammates to help them improve and socializing with everyone on the team.
Carrillo joked with Sanders before he signed, telling him that there is still “unfinished business in the spring.”
He added afterward that a player like Sanders makes his job a little easier.
“Sometimes, you’ll be the greatest coach ever, but you don’t have the best talent — it makes it a little bit difficult,” Carrillo said. “So when you have a talent like that, it makes your job a whole lot easier.”
