Jerry Edwards, the man at the head of a massive turnaround for the Harker Heights Knights football program, is leaving the school and taking a position in Grapevine, according to reports.
Edwards will be recommended to become the head football coach and the boys' athletic coordinator at Grapevine Heritage High School, according to a statement from the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District.
“Coach Edwards has built a successful program and brand vertically, across the school and within the community in all sports,” said GCISD Executive Director of Athletics Todd Raymond. “He brings so much passion and energy to the campus and community, and we’re looking forward to his positive contribution to CHHS.”
Having coached the Knights since 2013, Edwards is the all-time winningest coach in school history and helped guide the team to 12 wins in 2022 before it bowed out in the regional finals of the playoffs in November to eventual champion, DeSoto.
Edwards will take over a Panthers team in Colleyville that has enjoyed some success in Class 5A of late. Last year, the Colleyville Heritage Panthers went 7-3 during the regular season, earning a playoff spot from District 4. The Panthers beat Frisco Emerson, 35-14 in the bi-district round, and lost to Abilene Wylie, 50-40, in the area round to finish 8-4 overall.
Since 2019, the Panthers have a record of 37-12.
“I’m thrilled to join a community known for its standard of excellence both academically and athletically,” Edwards said in the GCISD statement. “To be able to come back to the DFW area is such a wonderful opportunity both professionally and personally, and as an educator, coach and father.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.