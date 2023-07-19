For the first time in its history, the Harker Heights Knights basketball team will open its season without a familiar face at practice and on the sidelines.
The school announced Wednesday on Facebook the hire of Jerrel Chumley as the new head basketball coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team.
Chumley succeeds interim coach Kevin Lawler and ultimately succeeds the only coach the Knights had ever known prior to last year: Celneque Bobbitt.
“Coach Chumley brings a wealth of experience and championship knowledge to our established program, including 8 years in coaching, with 3 of those successful years as a Head Coach,” Harker Heights High School said on Facebook. “He is known in basketball circles for his offensive expertise, disciplined play, relationship building and establishing a program culture of excellence in all his stops.”
Bobbitt received a year-long suspension in November 2022 from the University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas high school athletics, following allegations that he had violated UIL practice rules prior to the 2022 season.
As result of his suspension, Bobbitt said he had to reapply for the job as the Harker Heights basketball coach — a position he held for 22 years.
He was not rehired as the coach, Bobbitt said Wednesday, adding that he will remain a teacher in Killeen ISD.
During his tenure at South Grand Prairie, Chumley helped engineer multiple 20-win seasons, according to the Facebook post. According to the South Grand Prairie ISD, Chumley was the coach of the junior varsity team.
As a college basketball player, Chumley helped lead Dallas Christian College to a national championship in 2013.
“God is Great Thank you @HhhsKnights @MarkHum7 For the opportunity! Can’t wait to get started!#RepTheShield,” Chumley said on Twitter.
