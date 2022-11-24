Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.