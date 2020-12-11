Before the 2020 football season began, Harker Heights head coach Jerry Edwards said he laid out three goals for his team: Be in the top three in District 12-6A in offense, be in the top three in the district in defense and win seven games.
The results?
Check. Check. And, check.
“We felt like if we could accomplish those three goals ... that it would get us into the playoffs,” Edwards said Friday. “So, we set out to accomplish those goals, and we did.”
A win over Belton on Dec. 3 gave the Knights their seventh win and propelled them into the playoffs for the second consecutive season, something Edwards said hadn’t happened in Harker Heights since 2002 and 2003.
Unfortunately, the Knights’ season came to an abrupt end Thursday when they lost 60-14 to a loaded Duncanville team.
Edwards said the public address announcer in Duncanville told spectators that the team had 21 players committed to play college football at Division I programs.
“That’s insane,” Edwards said of the competition his team faced.
Despite the loss, Edwards said he is excited and optimistic about the future of Harker Heights football as the returning starters build on this season’s success, thanks to the leadership of the seniors.
“We got a lot of young guys coming back offensively, we got a few guys coming back on defense, and so those guys know what the standard is now and what to work for in the offseason,” Edwards said. “And, it’s all on ... the shoulders of our seniors who are leaving us this year.”
In 2020, the Knights (7-4) got three more wins than they did in 2019 when they finished 4-7, and Edwards said the offense was more explosive.
“In some games, you know, we threw the ball a little bit more,” Edwards said. “And, then in other games, we ran the ball more.”
One of the key contributors to the offense this season was Re’Shaun Sanford, who Edwards said led the district in rushing yards as a sophomore, all while not putting the ball on the turf.
“A sophomore coming in and running the ball as much as he ran, and leading the district in rushing yards, and not turning the ball over one time, is a true testament to how good of a tailback he can be,” Edwards said.
Under the leadership of senior quarterback Shaun West for much of the season, the Knights significantly increased their scoring output from 2019.
The Knights' offense improved from 20.9 points per game in 2019 to 35.4 points per game in 2020.
West was injured in the 52-23 victory over Killeen, and wide receiver Terrance Carter took over the reins.
“He kind of picked up that role and was able to get two critical wins at the end of the season,” Edwards said of Carter.
In the final two games of the regular season, the Knights got to back-to-back 42-20 victories over Copperas Cove and Belton.
Other standout players on offense that Edwards mentioned were wide receivers La Princeton Dixon and Marcus Maple, fullback Quintin Howard and the entire offensive line.
Edwards said some of the defensive players who stood out were Jack Byse, Chris Sistruck, Savonte Sanford-Paige and Elijah Setefano.
Edwards said Byse moved from defensive line to linebacker, Sistruck was a hard-hitting safety, Sanford-Paige was the leader of the defense for three years and Setefano anchored the defensive line.
Key victories
Of the seven wins this season, Edwards highlighted four that stood out as key victories on the season:
- The 20-14 win over Boerne-Champion on Oct. 9
- The 35-34 win over Ellison on Oct. 23
- The 51-50 overtime win over Shoemaker on Nov. 13
- The 42-20 win over Belton on Dec. 3
Maple caught a go-ahead touchdown pass from West with just over five minutes left in the win over Boerne-Champion. The Chargers were ranked No. 8 in Division II-5A at the time of the win.
“I think that really was the first opportunity for our kids to realize how good they could be,” Edwards said.
Maple scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown against Ellison, a 61-yard pass from West, with 4:23 left in the game. Ellison was unable to set the ball cleanly on a game-winning field goal attempt in the closing seconds.
“(We) got ahead and then fought back and was able to hang on for a critical win against a cross-town team,” Edwards said.
The Knights overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Shoemaker in overtime after the Grey Wolves failed on a 2-point conversion attempt.
“That one was really critical, and ... just showed that how our kids just never give up,” Edwards said. “They’re going to go four quarters of football.”
Sanford rushed for 327 yards, and the Knights finished with 543 yards of offense in the win over Belton. The game had previously been scheduled for Nov. 6, and it was a game in which the winner went to the playoffs, and the loser missed out.
“You know, in those win-and-in games, you never know how they’re going to go,” Edwards said.
