On Tuesday evening, the father-and-son team of Keith and Grayson Honeycutt hit the trifecta. They took first place in this weekly bass tournament, they landed the contest’s single largest bass and they won the incentive prize offered by Tightlines Premium fishing tackle, which doubled the winnings of the team landing a three-fish limit weighing at least 25 pounds.
The Honeycutts were not the only ones who landed large fish. Last week’s victors, brothers Shane and Trent Stafford, landed a 10.02-pound fish and took third place with a total of 16.53 pounds. Additionally, the team of Ervin and Shari Woodard landed a 10.14-pound bass.
There were four 8-pound cfish weighed in and one 7-pounder.
According to 3X9 Series tournament director Dean Thompson, the Honeycutts' normal first-place winnings would have amounted to $1,200. Since their 25.35-pound, three-fish limit exceeded 25 pounds, those winnings were doubled to $2,400, to which the Big
Bass Prize was added, bringing the pair’s total winnings for the night to $2,715.
Here is what Grayson Honeycutt had to say about the accomplishment, “What a wild night. Started the night slow, only one 12-incher, then, in 30 minutes we had 21 pounds. Caught a 7.75 and the 10.29 on back-to-back casts. Kept saying we needed that one more
seven- to eight-pounder to put us over the 25-pound mark. Fifteen minutes later we had that fish in the boat.
"At that time, it was all high-fives and bear hugs. Caught a dozen or so other fish between a pound and half to two-and-a-half pound the rest of the night.”
He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to fish, saying, “I’d like to give Dean a little praise for this tournament. This is my second year fishing it, and by far one of my favorites. Based on how it’s run, the payback, the atmosphere, and the simplicity of it.”
Keith Honeycutt added, “What a night – especially to do it with my son. We caught them on soft plastics around the grass in 10 to 15 feet of water.”
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few of these weekly events as they desire through the end of the series in September.
