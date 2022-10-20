Jaylon Robinson was simply too much for Killeen to contain.
Red Oak’s senior dual-threat quarterback Jaylon Robinson posted 314 total yards and accounted for six touchdowns, and the Kangaroos could not keep pace as the Hawks cruised to a 59-28 victory at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Robinson completed 10 of 16 passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 92 yards and a score.
As a team, Killeen tallied 357 total yards of offense in the loss.
The Kangaroos fell into an immediate hole as the Hawks reached the end zone on each of their first two drives, needing just two snaps to score on the game’s opening drive.
Robinson’s first of three touchdown passes in the half went 68 yards to Jairrus Nicholson, who had two catches for 107 yards to go with a 70-yard kickoff return for a score, with just 45 seconds coming off the clock. Less than eight minutes later, Robinson ran for a 45-yard touchdown, allowing Red Oak to close the quarter with a 14-0 lead.
The Kangaroos responded early in the second period as senior Ruben Menchaca connected on a 23-yard field goal. Then, after Killeen defensive back Lamarrion Cotton intercepted a pass — his first of two in the game — on the ensuing drive, Menchaca’s successful 27-yard field goal trimmed the deficit to eight points, 14-6.
Robinson found Nicholson for a 39-yard score to push the lead to 21-6 before Kangaroos junior Tekoree Landours took the ensuing kickoff 71 yards, setting up a two-play, 10-yard scoring drive punctuated by Jakobe Deloach’s five-yard touchdown.
Killeen would not get any closer.
Robinson, who had 164 passing and 72 rushing yards in the half, posted his third touchdown pass on a 22-yard completion to freshman Brayden Robinson, and the Hawks led 28-13 at halftime.
The Kangaroos recorded 137 total yards through the first two quarters, while Red Oak had 349 total yards.
Red Oak (7-1, 5-1 District 4-5A, Division I) inflated its cushion to 35-13 before Killeen sophomore Kardae Hicks scored on a 14-yard run, and senior De’Van’Te Johnson capped off the Kangaroos’ scoring with a two-yard touchdown with 5 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in regulation to make the score 52-28.
Killeen junior quarterback Rodericks Norman completed 14 of 24 passes for 195 yards in the loss, while Landours caught five passes for 102 yards and Hicks had 108 total yards (60 rushing, 48 receiving).
Additionally, Jakobe Deloach had nine carries for 38 yards for Killeen, which finished with 162 rushing yards on 35 carries
Now, the Kangaroos turn their attention toward the final stretch of their regular-season schedule.
Killeen (3-5, 2-4) travels to play Shoemaker, which has won three consecutive games in the series, at Joseph Searles III Stadium next week before hosting Waco in the district finale, and following the loss to Red Oak, each contest will be critical to the Kangaroos’ playoff hopes.
District leaders Midlothian (7-0, 5-0) and Lake Belton (7-1, 5-1) are set to clash tonight for the right to sit atop the standings, while the Hawks follow. Ellison (4-3, 3-2), Shoemaker (5-2, 3-2) and Granbury (4-3, 2-3) and Killeen remain in the postseason picture.
Cleburne (0-8, 0-6) and Waco (1-7, 0-6) have already been eliminated from contention.
The Eagles play the Pirates on the road tonight, while the Grey Wolves travel to Cleburne. The Lions are on a bye this week.
The Kangaroos are attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016, when they finished third in the District 8-6A standings before falling 51-7 to DeSoto in the bi-district round.
Killeen’s last postseason victory occurred in 2011. The Kangaroos defeated Arlington Heights 60-25.
