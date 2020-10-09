The football game between the Killeen High School Kangaroos and the Waco High Lions has been canceled.
The game was set to be played in Waco tonight and there was no evidence that the game would be rescheduled on the Killeen ISD website.
The junior varsity game that was set to be played Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium was also canceled.
Waco ISD has closed four campuses for the next week, including Waco High, as a result of rising COVID-19 cases leading to the cancellation of the games.
Tonight, the Harker Heights Knights will take on the Champion Chargers at 7:30 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
