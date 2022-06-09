Killeen High School has its new head man for the Kangaroo football program. Killeen Independent School District on Thursday announced the hire of Josh Sadler as Killeen High’s head football coach and athletic coordinator.
The Kangaroos open the Sadler era Aug. 26 when they take on the brand new Chaparral Bobcats at Searles Stadium on the Chaparral campus.
Sadler most recently held the position as associate athletic director, middle school athletic coordinator and offensive coordinator at Temple High School. In 2021, the Temple Wildcats averaged 44 points per game en route to a 9-3 record.
He was also an integral part of the coaching staff that helped the Wildcats earn back-to-back District 12-6A Football Championships and go to the playoffs after moving up divisions.
As the middle school athletic coordinator, Sadler has increased the number of students actively participating in various sports and believes in establishing a strong campus culture.
Throughout his 20-year coaching career, Sadler has educated and coached students at Liberty High School in Liberty and C.E. King High School in Sheldon, remaining true to his strong Texas roots.
Fans can expect to see an up-tempo pace from the Roos this fall as Sadler will focus on the physicality of athletes.
“I look forward to building on traditions that have been established at Killeen High School and getting the Roo Pride and spirit roaring in Leo Buckley Stadium,” Sadler said.
Killeen High Principal Kara Trevino said the campus is excited for the hire.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Sadler, Jessica, and Gunnar to Killeen High School,” she said. “Coach Sadler’s experiences and successes over the last 20 years of helping grow student-athletes into leaders on the field and in the classroom will add to the long-standing traditions and successes of Killeen High. I know he is really looking forward to building relationships with our staff, students, and parents and becoming the newest member of the Killeen High School family.”
Sadler will succeed former coach Neil Searcy, who spent the past eight seasons as Killeen’s head football coach.
In May, Searcy announced he would be resigning the position in order to assume the same role at Gainesville — his hometown, where he graduated high school in 1990.
During his tenure, Searcy guided the Kangaroos to the playoffs in 2016, and he also served as the program’s defensive coordinator on two occasions. He held the position from 2000 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2014.
Altogether, he spent 19 seasons as a coach at Killeen.
Sadler earned his Bachelor of Science from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
Killeen High School will compete in the new District 4-5A Division I in football with Ellison and Shoemaker, along with Lake Belton, Waco, Cleburne, Granbury, Midlothian and Red Oak.
In most other sports, Killeen High School is part of District 22-5A with Chaparral, Ellison, Shoemaker, Belton, Lake Belton, Waco and Waco University.
