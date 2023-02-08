Gymnasiums around Killeen ISD were packed Wednesday with students, teachers and family members cheering on several student-athletes in the district as they signed scholarship offers to compete at the college level.
For the coaches familiar with the players, the day represents the fruition of hard work throughout their entire academic careers.
At Killeen High School, campus athletics coordinator and head football coach Josh Sadler explained to those present what the day means.
“It’s about these six young men and women who put their talents on display for Killeen High School for the last four years of their lives,” he said. “And now, they get an opportunity to go play at the next level and have their college either partially or fully-paid for.”
Among the ones who signed their scholarship offers for Killeen High was Kendall Gross, a corner infielder for the Lady Kangaroos softball team.
While speaking of Gross, head coach Alyson Bishoff said she is the first softballer from Killeen High to receive a scholarship offer for at least five years.
In general, Gross said putting pen to paper meant a lot to her.
“It’s really exciting; like all my hard work that I’ve done has basically (built) up to this day,” she said. “It feels really amazing just to celebrate it with people who have been celebrating me and to celebrate with everyone who loves me.”
Across town, at Shoemaker High School, cross country runner Finley Hunting signed a scholarship to run for the University of Texas at Tyler.
Speaking of Hunting, head coach Michael Wambsgans said the senior runner came from the San Antonio area during her junior year.
While running at a 3A school near San Antonio, Hunting qualified for the state meet two years in a row after having only picked up cross country in her freshman year.
After a year of adjusting to a longer distance at Shoemaker’s level of competition, Hunting qualified for the state meet in November 2022.
According to a Tweet from Killeen ISD in November, Hunting is the first female cross country runner from Shoemaker to qualify for the state meet.
“It’s super exciting,” Hunting said of signing her scholarship with the University of Texas at Tyler, admitting that it was also slightly nerve-racking. “College is a whole other level. Competition is harder and everything, but I think it’s really going to make me better as a person in general — not even just at the sport — but going through that in college, it’s going to be good for me.”
Hunting said the lessons she learned about life from Wambsgans will carry her forward as she pursues her degree.
The full list of athletes who signed or were expected to sign were:
Killeen High
- Connor Beeman (football) — Tarleton State University
- Cameron Gee (football) — Orange County College
- De’Van’Te Johnson (football) — Orange County College
- Aaron Barnwell (football) — Blinn College
- Kevin Kopitski (football) — Angelo State University
- Kendall Gross (softball) — Temple College
Harker Heights High
- Marcus Moultrie (football) — Kilgore Junior College
- Christopher Robinson (football) — Kilgore Junior College
- Evan Callazo
Ellison High
- Matthew Moore — University of North Texas
- Steve Albert — Tarleton State University
- Zy’Aire King — Texas A&M Kingsville
Shoemaker High
- Lorynn Wolf (Softball) — Wayland Baptist University
- Finley Hunting (Cross Country) — UT Tyler
- Antonio Griffin (Track) — Pratt Community College
- Trey Ford (Football) — Southern Arkansas University
- Christian Barnwell (Football) — Tyler Junior College
- Ta’Von Harris (Football) — Tyler Junior College
- Darrion Burleson (Football) — Kilgore Junior College
- Zavian Tibbs (Football) — Kilgore Junior College
- Jequarrius McClendon (Football) — Blinn College
