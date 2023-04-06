Baseball and softball teams scheduled to play Thursday evening will have to play later after games were postponed due to ongoing rain.
Harker Heights vs. Temple baseball, Chaparral vs. Killeen baseball and Ellison vs. Lake Belton softball were all postponed.
The softball game was tentatively rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, and both baseball games were rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Friday’s forecast calls for more rain, however. According to The Weather Channel, rain is projected for most of the day Friday.
