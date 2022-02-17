Killeen ISD announced Thursday it has hired the first-ever campus athletic coordinator and head football coach for the new Chaparral High School, which is set to open next school year in south Killeen.
Salado ISD head football coach Alan Haire was hired to take the reins of the brand-new Chaparral Bobcats athletics program.
Well-known to local high school sports fans, Haire led the Salado Eagles football team to the Class 4A Division II regional finals in 2020 and to the state quarterfinalist finish in 2017. He has led Salado athletics since 2016.
After taking over a football program that had not produced a winning season in seven years, Haire led the Salado Eagles to the playoffs in five of six seasons and to state top-10 finishes twice.
He is a graduate of Tarleton State University and has a master’s degree with teaching credentials in government, health and physical education.
Prior to coaching at Salado High School, Haire was athletic director at Stephenville ISD.
Killeen ISD’s sixth high school is set to open in the fall and will compete in the new District 11-5A Division 1 in football with Belton, Waco University, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville and Pflugerville Connally.
In most other sports, Chaparral High School is part of District 22-5A with Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, Belton, Lake Belton, Waco and Waco University.
The new 5A school will open with approximately 1,625 students. The campus includes KISD’s second regional stadium.
The school’s campus athletic coordinator is the fourth hire for the Chaparral Bobcats.
KISD announced just before Christmas that Gina Brown would be the school’s first-ever principal.
The campus is completing construction on the edge of the Yowell Ranch subdivision in south Killeen.
The Bobcats will compete in all sports wearing silver, navy blue and cardinal red.
