Stillwater, Oklahoma, and the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., are the next destinations in the athletic and academic journeys of two prolific basketball players for Killeen ISD.
Wednesday morning, Ellison High standout Jamyron Keller signed his national letter of intent to play at Oklahoma State University. Meanwhile, across town at Killeen High School, star player Taleiyah Gibbs signed her letter of intent to play at Howard University.
“It feels great,” Keller said. “What stood out to me (about Oklahoma State) was just how transparent and how real things were kept with me. You know, it felt like home. Everything just lined up so perfectly. On top of that, it’s a great basketball program.”
The Cowboys play in the Big 12 of NCAA’s Division I and have appeared in the NCAA Tournament 29 times in their history.
Gibbs said she is “beyond excited” to play at Howard.
“It’s such a blessing to even have an opportunity to go to that caliber of a school like that and even be able to do the thing that I love,” she said.
The Bison play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in basketball. The university itself is a historically Black college and university.
“When I went on campus, the atmosphere, you know. Everything about the school made me feel at home, even though it’s kind of far (from here),” Gibbs said.
Career Numbers
Keller is 359 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record at Ellison. As of Wednesday, according to head coach Alberto Jones III, Keller had 1,905 points in his career. The current record-holder, Darius Brown, scored the last of his 2,263 points in 1993.
Should nothing derail Keller’s path to the record, Jones said he suspects he will surpass the mark sometime in mid-December.
Killeen head coach Jennifer Graham said she is unsure if Gibbs holds any Killeen records, but she has former coaches digging through their files and is confident she holds multiple records.
As it were, Gibbs has over 1,000 points in her short career, a mark she surpassed on Jan. 21, 2022. Ironically, Keller surpassed 1,500 career points the same night, according to Killeen ISD Chief Communications and Marketing Director Taina Maya.
Gibbs has also picked up some proverbial hardware along the way. In 2020-2021, she was named District 12-6A Newcomer of the Year after having averaged 19.5 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per game. In 2021-2022, she was named District 12-6A Offensive Player of the Year, averaging 21.6 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists per game.
