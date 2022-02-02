The crowd of students cheered loudly Wednesday as the student-athletes at Shoemaker High School signed their letters of intent to further their academic and athletic careers.
Among the four, three will go on to play football, and one will compete in track and field.
The crowd cheered noticeably louder, however, when football coach Toby Foreman began talking about Khamari Terrell, who is furthering his academic and athletic career in Eugene, Oregon. He is expected to compete for playing time as a cornerback for the Oregon Ducks, a member of the Pac-12 Conference of Division 1.
Terrell chose Oregon over several other Division I football programs. According to Terrell’s profile on 247Sports.com, he had also received offers to play for the Baylor Bears, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers and the USC Trojans.
“I’m pumped up. I’m extremely blessed to receive this opportunity from all the different schools,” Terrell said. “But at the same time, it was really a bit stressful.”
Terrell said his phone would ring at all hours of the day and night — sometimes waking him from sleep — from various individuals all trying to pitch their schools to him.
In the end, Terrell said he was most impressed by Oregon.
“I’ve got to say it was the environment and coaches and academics,” he said. “And they have a good business program.”
Also signing at Shoemaker were Jayden Howard, who signed with Sul Ross State University; Kobe Burgess, who will be going to West Texas A&M University; and Troy Stinson, who will run track for Our Lady of the Lakes University.
Other Killeen ISD student-athletes to sign were:
Ellison
Armando Molina — San Angelo State University (football)
Killeen High
Jacobia Thomas — East Central University (football)
Jahymeer Larkins — Navarro Community College (football)
Richard Morris — Norwitch University (football)
Tyquan Scoby — Texas State (track)
Jaxon Bonnett — UTSA (bowling)
Harker Heights
Romeo Taua’a — Midwestern State University (football)
Devin Nervis — Trinity Valley Community College (football)
