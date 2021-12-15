Ellison High head football coach Danny Servance estimated Wednesday that around 2% of all high school football players get the opportunity to play in college at the Division I level.
Four Killeen ISD student-athletes have earned that opportunity — three of whom will play football — by signing their national letters of intent during Early Signing Day festivities held at local high schools on Wednesday. A fifth student-athlete will play basketball at the Division II level.
Inside the auditorium at Shoemaker High School, wide receiver Omari Evans put pen to paper to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big 10.
While signing, Evans wore a T-shirt emblazoned with one of the school’s mottoes: “We are Penn State.”
“I liked the culture and the formal atmosphere and the coaches, and I like the academics really,” Evans said of his decision to sign with the Nittany Lions.
Evans chose Penn State over 26 other schools, all of which gave him offers, according to 247sports.com.
Working hard in the classroom, Evans earned the opportunity to graduate from high school on Friday, meaning he will be able to enroll in the spring semester at Penn State and participate in spring practice.
“Being that he’s going there early, he’ll have an opportunity to earn a spot on the team and earn that playing time,” said Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman.
Shoemaker cornerback Khamari Terrell was slated to sign a letter of intent on Wednesday as well, however, Foreman said that since he is undecided, he will sign on Feb. 2.
Terrell has received offers from Mississippi State, Baylor, Missouri and LSU, 247sports.com has reported.
Ellison
Earlier Wednesday, in the gymnasium of Ellison High School, defensive lineman Devonte Tezino immediately held his hand in the shape of a bear paw, the “Sic ‘Em” sign synonymous with the Baylor Bears.
Tezino recently decided Baylor is where he wanted to continue his football career.
He explained after he signed why he chose the school not far up the road in Waco.
“It was just the coaching staff — this is a great coaching staff,” he said Wednesday morning. “When we went there on a visit, it felt like it was another home, so that’s why I chose it.”
Tezino chose Baylor over 12 other schools that offered him a scholarship, which included the likes of Kansas State, Minnesota and Nebraska, according to 247sports.com.
“Well, I’ll tell you what. He’s one of the best in the state,” Servance said. “And they’re really getting a special player — one who’s unselfish, one who will work extremely hard to accomplish the team goal first and then his goal as an individual.”
Servance said Tezino’s accolades include being a unanimous selection as a first-team All-District player; being nominated by Texas Sports Writers Association as an all-state, top-100 player; and being nominated for the Whataburger Super Team, a recognition where nominees are voted on by readers of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, wide receiver Terrance Carter smiled wide as he donned his hat from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and signed a letter of intent to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference.
Carter chose Louisiana over Arkansas State, according to his player profile on 247sports.com.
Not to be overshadowed, two girls basketball players signed letters of intent to play in college.
Empress Robert signed to play for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference of Division I.
Angelique Morgan signed to play for the Texas A&M-International Dustdevils, who are part of the Lone Star Conference at the Division II level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.