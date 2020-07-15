Killeen Parks and Recreation Department has joined the National Alliance for Youth Sports as its newest member organization, according to a news release from the alliance, a nonprofit.
As a member organization, Killeen Parks and Rec will have access to resources and tools to improve their youth sports programs: trainings for coaches, parents, league directors and officials; coach evaluations and more.
Member organizations are currently active in more than 3,000 communities and military bases worldwide.
“When an organization participates as a NAYS Member Organization, they are taking a step to improve their community,” John Engh, executive director of alliance, said in a news release. “By ensuring that their volunteer coaches are receiving proper training, they are leading the way to positive, memorable experiences that youth athletes will take with them throughout their life.”
The alliance coach training features insight from top professional and collegiate coaches, covers dealing with parents, conducting fun and effective practices, game day management, safety, nutrition and hydration, among many other important areas relevant to coaching youth sports.
For more information, go to www.nays.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.