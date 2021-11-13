Monday marks the beginning of a new season for the boys basketball team at Memorial Christian Academy in Killeen. Set to tip off at 7:30 p.m., the Warriors are scheduled to play the Austin Royals in the first game of the season.
Memorial Christian won the Texas Christian Athletic Foundation Division II state championship on March 6, defeating Bartonville Harvest Christian Academy 54-44 to cap off a 17-3 campaign.
To commemorate the occasion, head coach Kenneth Evans said Friday that the team is planning a ring ceremony prior to opening tip-off of the varsity game Monday. He said he hopes the festivities will begin around 7:10 p.m.
Evans said Friday that he has a good team coming back for the 2021-2022 season.
“This is probably overall the most athletic and competitive team we’ve ever put together,” he said.
Evans is entering his fourth season coaching the boys basketball team after spending three years coaching the girls.
Of the players returning, four were starters from last season’s championship team. Three seniors ended up on the all-district. They were Clarence Jackson, Josiah Escoffery and Erick Armstrong.
Another returning sophomore — Jeremiah Smith — was on the all-district second team.
Joining Jackson, Escoffery and Armstrong, Evans said other strong returners are Sam Tompkins, James Wardrop, Xavier Catlin, Devine Helvetius and Jeremy Hampton.
Evans also said two students from military families transferred into the school from Hawaii and Ohio, respectively.
“We’re a really diverse team,” he said. “We’ve got a good combination of lightning quick guards, and then we’ve also got a mix of bigs.”
Memorial Christian Academy plays its home games at its gym at 4001 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
