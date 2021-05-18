210413-SHS-HHHS

Shoemaker's Madalyne Martinez pitches against Harker Heights at Shoemaker High on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She is one of 38 athletes from KISD signing a letter of intent to compete in college on May 19.

A total of 38 athletes from Killeen ISD who participated in different sports will sign letters of intent to compete at the college level Wednesday.

Some athletes will sign to compete as close as the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton. Others are going out of state to locations such as Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, and Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.

The list of athletes may change before the signings, but as of right now the list is as follows:

Ellison High School

Boys Basketball

Jayce Wright — McClennan Community College

Javon Walker — Ranger Community College

Trendon Stewart — Ranger Community College

Girls Basketball

Jasmin Morgan — Knox College in Galesburg Illinois

Le’Ondria Ford — Cedar Valley College in Lancaster

Baseball

Julian Vascot — Huston-Tillotson

Jose Melecio — Coastal Bend

Boys Track

Khalid Mendez — University of Texas at Arlington

Girls Track

Asia Hodge — University of Texas El Paso

Saniyah Hammonds — Mid-America Nazarene University

 

Killeen High School

Jayden Hill — UMHB — Football

Haven Habhab — Kansas State University — Rowing Team

 

Shoemaker High School

Football

Amir Batiste — Texas Wesleyan

Adonte Crayton — Texas Wesleyan

Jacob Cote — UMHB

Brandon Cray — Fayetteville State

Ja’Andre Ross — Howard Payne

Volleyball

Angelys Rivera Cosme — Cedar Valley College

Tyra Williams — Texas Southern University

Softball

Madalyne Martinez — CISCO College

Boys Track and Field

Quintin Johnson — Coffeyville Junior College

Girls Soccer

Daneesha Parker — Texas College

 

Harker Heights

Girls Soccer

Brooke Frierson — The College of Mount Saint Vincent

Elizabeth Elison — Rockford University

Football

Shaun West — UMHB

Connor Casanova — Briar Cliff University

LaPrinceton Dixon — Oklahoma Panhandle

Boys Basketball

Jalen Brown-Kaderka — Illinois Valley Community College

Trainer

Clara Green — Angelo State

Sydney Miller — Angelo State

Wrestling

Erron Grimes — Wayland Baptist University

Girls Basketball

Sierra Brooks — Texas State University

Emri Lovell — Weber State University

Girls Track

Jadah O’Quain — Nicholls State University

Boys Track

Nokoah Sybrant-Franklin — Coffeyville Community

Ricky Williams — Jackson College

Baseball

Clayton McDowell — Arlington Baptist

Axel Rios — Dallas Christian College

