A total of 38 athletes from Killeen ISD who participated in different sports will sign letters of intent to compete at the college level Wednesday.
Some athletes will sign to compete as close as the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton. Others are going out of state to locations such as Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, and Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
The list of athletes may change before the signings, but as of right now the list is as follows:
Ellison High School
Boys Basketball
Jayce Wright — McClennan Community College
Javon Walker — Ranger Community College
Trendon Stewart — Ranger Community College
Girls Basketball
Jasmin Morgan — Knox College in Galesburg Illinois
Le’Ondria Ford — Cedar Valley College in Lancaster
Baseball
Julian Vascot — Huston-Tillotson
Jose Melecio — Coastal Bend
Boys Track
Khalid Mendez — University of Texas at Arlington
Girls Track
Asia Hodge — University of Texas El Paso
Saniyah Hammonds — Mid-America Nazarene University
Killeen High School
Jayden Hill — UMHB — Football
Haven Habhab — Kansas State University — Rowing Team
Shoemaker High School
Football
Amir Batiste — Texas Wesleyan
Adonte Crayton — Texas Wesleyan
Jacob Cote — UMHB
Brandon Cray — Fayetteville State
Ja’Andre Ross — Howard Payne
Volleyball
Angelys Rivera Cosme — Cedar Valley College
Tyra Williams — Texas Southern University
Softball
Madalyne Martinez — CISCO College
Boys Track and Field
Quintin Johnson — Coffeyville Junior College
Girls Soccer
Daneesha Parker — Texas College
Harker Heights
Girls Soccer
Brooke Frierson — The College of Mount Saint Vincent
Elizabeth Elison — Rockford University
Football
Shaun West — UMHB
Connor Casanova — Briar Cliff University
LaPrinceton Dixon — Oklahoma Panhandle
Boys Basketball
Jalen Brown-Kaderka — Illinois Valley Community College
Trainer
Clara Green — Angelo State
Sydney Miller — Angelo State
Wrestling
Erron Grimes — Wayland Baptist University
Girls Basketball
Sierra Brooks — Texas State University
Emri Lovell — Weber State University
Girls Track
Jadah O’Quain — Nicholls State University
Boys Track
Nokoah Sybrant-Franklin — Coffeyville Community
Ricky Williams — Jackson College
Baseball
Clayton McDowell — Arlington Baptist
Axel Rios — Dallas Christian College
