Just under five minutes is all it took for the Harker Heights Knights to set the tone Thursday in its season-opening blowout win over the Ellison Eagles, 57-13, at Joseph L. Searles III Stadium.
Head coach Mark Humble, coaching in his first game for Harker Heights, said he is ecstatic to start the season 1-0.
“I’m super excited for the kids and our staff,” he said after the game. “Talking about the work they put in since April, June and July, an unbelievable fall camp, to knock-down, drag-out scrimmages, and then to be able to come out and reap the rewards and go 1-0, so I’m super excited for the kids and super proud of our staff.”
With 7:09 left in the opening quarter, prolific senior quarterback Dylan Plake found Tyler Johnson in the end zone for an 11-yard score to give the Knights an early 7-0 lead after the extra point.
Plake finished Thursday’s game with an impressive stat line, throwing four touchdowns and 221 yards on 18 of 25 passing. Plake’s only blemish was an interception he threw at the Ellison 11-yard-line late in the third quarter, his pass going straight into the arms of Ellison sophomore defensive back Diondre Bell.
Along with Plake’s passing attack, the Knights also averaged 4.2 yards a carry, rushing for a total of 170 yards.
“We’ve got great skill players,” Humble said. “We got a great quarterback, so when you have that, people have to honor that and we can run the football. What you saw is really a balanced attack – and all led by Dylan; it all revolves around him.”
Plake spread the ball around, connecting with six different receivers. All four of his touchdown passes were to a different receiver.
Getting the ball back shortly after the Plake-to-Johnson touchdown, Harker Heights went back to work, driving 80 yards in seven plays. During the drive, Kaden Butler broke free for a 19-yard run and a first down. A defensive penalty moved the Knights further and into the red zone.
Three plays later, Plake connected with Kai McMillan for a 21-yard score. Using a little trickery on the extra-point attempt, Tayden Newman got the snap and took it in for the two-point score to give the Knights a 15-0 lead with a few ticks left in the opening quarter.
Newman later added two touchdowns on the ground.
Harker Heights got the ball back quickly when senior linebacker Terrell Washington stepped in front of a Sidney Holland pass for an interception at the Ellison 36-yard line.
Seven plays later, Rocky Crooks climbed the ladder over Ellison’s Kesean Meeks and snagged Plake’s third touchdown pass of the game.
Finally, in the third quarter, Plake found Kritian Nobles in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard score to open things up in the third quarter.
“It was very crucial (and) very important,” Plake said of getting off to such a fast start. “We’ve been working super hard for this since April. And the amount of time that the coaches put in and the amount of time that we put in – just staying up late at night and getting up early in the morning to study the film to game plan for games like this – it’s important, and it shows when you can put up those type of numbers in a big way.”
On the ground, the Knights primarily relied on Butler, Newman and Zy’Riyan Evans to carry the load and fill a void left by Re’Shaun Sanford and Aimeer Washington a year ago.
Butler, Newman and Evans each proved more than capable, all putting up strikingly similar numbers. Newman finished with 62 yards on 12 carries, Butler had 56 yards on 12 carries and Evans racked up 55 yards on 13 carries.
Defensively, the Knights limited Ellison to just 229 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers. Along with Washington's interception, Torrance Anthony secured an interception of his own and took it back 28 yards for a pick-six in the third quarter.
The third takeaway came by way of a fumble. On just the second play of the second half, junior defensive lineman Michael Mayes scooped up a fell on a loose ball after Ellison running back Joseph Folkes fumbled it after being hit by a Harker Heights defender.
Ellison head coach Danny Servance knew the caliber of team his squad faced Thursday evening.
“That’s a good football team right there,” Servance said after the game.
Looking at the positives, Servance said he saw effort and heart from his team that came into the season with some question marks.
“We saw some kids do some good things,” he said. “We had a lot of shoes to fill, especially on the defensive side of the ball – from graduation. And this was a night where our youth showed a little bit.
“But our kids played hard, and they never quit and never gave up.”
Though sustained offense was hard to come by Thursday evening, the Eagles showed flashes late in the second quarter and late in the game.
Late in the second quarter, the Eagles got on the board when Daryl Cannie capped off a drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to get the Eagles to within 16 points.
The Eagles drove 75 yards on the drive, aided downfield by self-inflicted penalties by Harker Heights. The Knights finished with over 100 penalty yards, something Humble said will be addressed and corrected.
On a 13-yard run by Trevon Jones-Lockhar that picked up a first down, the Eagles marched deep into Knight territory following a 15-yard penalty during and after the play by Harker Heights.
Later in the drive, Jones-Lockhar escaped a certain loss and broke free from a number of Knight defenders to get the ball to the 3-yard line.
Cannie punched it in four plays later.
Down 29-6 with only around 20 seconds left in the half, the Eagles took a shot at scoring before halftime. Holland hooked up with Tay’Veon Johnson on a 45-yard pass that got Ellison to the Harker Heights 30. The drive – and the half – ended a few plays later with an incomplete pass.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles offense began moving the ball on what proved to be their final drive of the night.
Ellison scored with under a minute. On fourth-and-20, quarterback Xavier Dormeus hit Tay’Veon Johnson in stride for a 25-yard touchdown strike.
On the drive, the Ellison offense picked up five first downs, with Dormeus completing a pair of passes to Johnson and Prince Hall.
Johnson hauled in a total of five passes in the game for 95 yards. Hall hauled in three passes for 34 yards. Also catching passes for the Eagles were Jordyn Jews (three catches, 15 yards), Joseph Folkes (three catches, 12 yards), and Jones-Lockhar (one catch, 1 yard).
Jones-Lockhar picked up 47 yards on six carries on the ground, while Cannie also had 47 yards on 12 carries.
Next week, Ellison plays Thursday against Pflugerville Henderson. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Harker Heights is also scheduled to play at Leo Buckley Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday against Smithson Valley.
