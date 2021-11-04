Harker Heights was in an unfamiliar position in the second half. The Knights were losing.
Entering Thursday’s regular-season final against Bryan, Harker Heights had won six of nine games by double digits as few teams could keep pace with its high-scoring ways.
On Thursday, however, the Knights were forced to rally.
Bryan scored 10 points in a two-minute span late in the third quarter to build a 10-point advantage, 24-14, with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the third period.
But it would not last.
Harker Heights responded with consecutive scores of its own as Dylan Plake found Aimeer Washington for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:00 left in regulation, and the Knights held on for a 28-24 victory.
The comeback began with a 65-yard scoring drive that saw Harker Heights convert two third downs and a fourth down before Re’Shaun Sanford posted his second touchdown on a one-yard run. Then, after forcing a three-and-out, the Knights put together a 91-yard drive culminated by Plake’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Washington.
Harker Heights (9-1, 6-1) secured the outcome with senior R’Jai Rogers’ interception five plays later.
Sanford was held to 107 rushing yards after averaging 228.6 to start the week, and he caught three passes for 27 yards, while Plake completed 12 of 18 passes for 169 yards, including five to Marcus Maple for a game-high 99 yards.
Now, the Knights must prepare for their most difficult test of the season.
Harker Heights opens the Class 6A, Division I playoffs against perennial powerhouse DeSoto, which entered the week ranked 22nd in the state polls.
The Eagles, who have outscored their opponents by 234 points, have only lost twice all year, falling to Converse Judson 35-28 in the season opener before losing to No. 4 Duncanville 42-21 to begin the District 11-6A schedule.
Since, DeSoto recorded five consecutive victories, scoring at least 45 points in every game and winning by at least 30 points four times.
Scoring is typically not an issue for the Knights, though.
Through the first nine weeks of the season, Harker Heights produced more points (482 to 436) and yielded more total yards (4,640 to 4,254) than the Eagles. Despite the impressive statistics, the Knights’ cannot contend with DeSoto’s championship pedigree.
The Eagles have amassed 44 all-time playoff wins in 29 appearances highlighted by the program’s only state championship in 2016, and during the previous five seasons, they have a minimum of nine victories per campaign. Harker Heights has 24 victories through the same span and has gone to the postseason 10 times in its 21-year history, capturing four playoff wins with the last in 2002.
Following the second-half rebound, however, the Knights will be carrying momentum into the contest, even though it did not always appear they would.
After the Knights forced Bryan (4-6, 4-3) to punt away the game’s opening possession, Harker Heights embarked on an 11-play, 55-yard scoring drive punctuated by Sanford’s two-yard touchdown run with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The 7-0 advantage held through the end of the period as the squads each exchanged a pair of punts over the next four drives until the Vikings discovered their rhythm.
Bryan constructed a time-consuming drive that ate almost seven minutes off the clock before Du’wayne Paulhill capped off the 61-yard march by converting a 4th-and-goal at the Knights’ 1-yard line.
Moments later, the Vikings capitalized on sophomore Tyson Turner’s interception of Plake by scoring on a 43-yard pass play from Tate Allen to Hunter Vivaldi with 41 seconds remaining in the half.
But Bryan left too much time on the clock.
The Knights needed just three plays and 32 seconds to tie the score as Plake completed an 18-yard pass to senior Eric Jackson before finding Maple twice — first on a 37-yard pass before scoring on a six-yard pass with six seconds left on the clock.
Plake completed eight of 12 passes for 99 yards to lead Harker Heights’ offense, while Sanford was held to 13 rushing yards on 10 carries and 24 receiving yards on a pair of catches through the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.