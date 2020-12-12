HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Lady Knights ended Friday night with a dominant win over Copperas Cove High School in their first district game of the season. The game ended with a final score of 40-17.
“I’m extremely proud of my kids,” Heights coach Shirretha Nelson said. “They played extremely tough. I think we played hard and as a team, which is what we’ve been working on and what we will continue to work on throughout the season.”
Heights leading scorers were Emri Lovell with nine points, Angelique Morgan with eight points and Sierra Brooks with eight points. Singling out only one girl who had a great game was extremely tough, Nelson said.
“Angie played a good game,” Nelson said. “She played a great defensive game. She controlled the floor really well and kept her composure.”
Nelson said it took more than just scoring to win.
“I think Emri was more of a leader on the court today,” Nelson said. “I think her composure and discipline, and it’s just experience, but her keeping the kids in the game mentally was important.”
The Lady Knights started off strong and intense, opening the game with 13 unanswered points in the first quarter.
“I want the girls to play with passion and intensity.” Nelson said. “I also hope that they know we do it in a respectful manner. Even though we play in an intense and aggressive manner, that everyone knows we’re trying to do it the right way.”
Despite the Lady Dawgs opening the second quarter by scoring their first two points, the Lady Knights maintained their strong lead for the rest of the quarter. The Lady Knights were able to finish the first half strong with a score of 21-4 heading into the third quarter. After the Lady knights dominant first half, Cove picked up momentum towards the end of the third quarter, but still ended with a deficit to overcome. The Lady Knights led by 18 points with a score of 30-12, heading into the final stretch of the game.
By the final buzzer the Lady Knights held tight to the remainder of the lead they established in the first half of the game. The Lady Knights were able to end with game with a comfortable lead, with a final score of 40-17.
Nelson said it wasn’t one person in particular who led to the win.
“It was everyone,” Nelson said. “Offensively and defensively, they were doing what I asked them to do.”
The Lady Knights return to action Dec. 18 against Bryan High School.
