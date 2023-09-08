BELTON — Well, that certainly was made for TV.
With the ESPN2 cameras rolling Thursday night, Lake Belton and Red Oak put on a 3-hour show, drama-filled and action-packed. And one final plot twist sent the visiting Hawks flying home with the victory.
Facing fourth-and-17 at the Lake 22-yard line and the outcome on the line in overtime, Red Oak quarterback Reggie Moody scrambled to his right, threw back across his body and somehow, someway connected with sliding Dylan Gayton for a game-sealing touchdown that boosted the Hawks to a 38-34 win in the teams’ District 4-5A-I opener at Tiger Field.
“That was huge. We lost it by one last year and I told the guys, ‘Hey, what happened last year, stays back there. We’re going to their house this time and it’s going to be us on top this time,’” Red Oak head coach Melvin Robinson said. “I’m so proud of the kids.”
Lake Belton had the ball first in overtime, when each team started its possession on the other’s 25-yard line, and had first-and-goal at the 10. The Broncos stalled there and settled for Tommy Stephens’ 29-yard field goal and 34-31 edge.
Red Oak then stunned Lake by taking its only lead.
“I didn’t have them ready,” Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope said. “We’re going to go back to the drawing board and find a way again, and can’t let this one affect the next one. We have to learn from it. Our leaders will step up and we’ll go to work.”
Lake led 31-25 and had the ball with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter but lost 8 yards on the possession and had to punt it back to the Hawks, a moment Cope lamented afterward.
“We didn’t get a first down with two minutes to go,” Cope said. “Should’ve won the game. We’ve got to be able to put people away to win games. In this league, with top teams, we have to be able to do that.”
Moody then worked his first bit of magic.
On fourth-and-1 and the clock running, he lofted a pass for Taz Williams, who ran under it and fell into the end zone for the tying points with 14 seconds left. However, the snap on the ensuing PAT was low, then bobbled and a desperation 2-point pass fell incomplete to leave it deadlocked.
Lake kneeled out the remaining seconds to get the game to overtime.
Eli Mascarenas finished 11-of-24 for 323 yards and two touchdowns for Lake, which got off to an electric start that included all of receiver Micah Hudson’s catches — three for 147 yards and a TD — and 21 points with only 103 seconds of possession. However, Hudson was held without a catch in the second half, and the Hawks outscored the Broncos 19-3 after Stephens’ 24-yard field goal gave Lake a 31-19 lead with 3:16 left in the third.
Davion Peters added a 57-yard TD run and a 31-yard TD reception for Lake Belton.
Moody was 16-of-27 for 315 yards and four TDs, and had 118 yards rushing. His 90-yard TD strike to Rodney Malone got Red Oak within 31-25 late in the third. Williams had seven catches for 112 yards and Chris Martinez rushed for 109.
It was lights, camera, action almost immediately for the Broncos, who forced a Red Oak three-and-out then had a lead 1:48 into the opening quarter.
Mascarenas dialed up Hudson on Lake’s first play from scrimmage, and the deep pass went for 49 yards to the Hawks 8. Two plays later, Mascarenas had only white-painted end zone in front of him on an 8-yard TD run.
Red Oak answered with Brayden Robinson’s 11-yard TD reception to make it 7-6.
Peters took a direct snap on the second play of Lake’s second drive and zoomed 57 yards for a 14-6 advantage with 4:54 left in the first.
Moody’s well-blocked 25-yard TD run had the Hawks within 14-12.
To cap its 21-point burst, Hudson caught Mascarenas’ deep slant, tripled-juked a defender and broke a tackle at the end of a 62-yard score.
Lake’s offense sputtered on three second-quarter drives, with one ending on a turnover on downs and another when Mascarenas was intercepted by Maurice Wells.
Red Oak cashed in the turnover with Williams’ diving 21-yard TD catch to get within 21-19, where it stood to halftime after the Broncos defense forced a 34-yard field goal try that missed with 26 seconds remaining before the break.
RED OAK 38, LAKE BELTON 34 (OT)
Red Oak 12 7 6 6 7 — 38
LB — Eli Mascarenas 8 run (Tommy Stephens kick)
RO — Brayden Robinson 11 pass from Reggie Moody (pass failed)
LB — Davion Peters 57 run (Stephens kick)
RO — Moody 25 run (kick failed)
LB — Hudson 62 pass from Mascarenas (Stephens kick)
RO — Taz Williams 21 pass from Moody (Josh Jimenez kick)
LB — Peters 31 pass from Mascarenas (Stephens kick)
LB — Stephens 24 field goal
RO — Rodney Malone 90 pass from Moody (kick blocked)
RO — Williams 46 pass from Moody (pass failed)
LB — Stephens 29 field goal
RO — Dylan Gayton 22 pass from Moody (Jimenez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
RO LB
First downs 25 16
Rushes-yards 39-234 39-140
Passing yards 315 323
Comp.-Att.-Int. 16-27-0 11-24-1
Punts-average 5-38.6 3-37
Fumbles-lost 0 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-74 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Red Oak, Moody 17-118, Chris Martinez 23-109, Malone 1-9, Payton Fields 1-(minus 2). Lake Belton, Peters 2-58, Cameron Hamilton 12-47, Ryan Camacho 8-29, Mascarenas 15-1, team 2-(minus 6).
PASSING — Red Oak, Moody 16-27-0-315. Lake Belton, Mascarenas 11-24-1-323.
RECEIVING — Red Oak, Williams 7-112, Robinson 5-77, Gordon 3-104, Gayton 1-22. Lake Belton, Hudson 3-147, Peters 3-49, Ty Legg 2-96, Cash Robin 2-24, Hamilton 1-7.
