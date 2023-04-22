On Tuesday evening, 54 two-angler teams competed in the 3X9 Series on Stillhouse Hollow Lake to land the heaviest three-fish limit of largemouth bass possible within the prescribed three-hour time limit.
Those teams brought in a total of 107 bass to be weighed in, the cumulative weight of which was 440.89 pounds or an average of 4.12 pounds per fish.
Finishing in front of the pack with a three-fish limit well above the average was the husband-and-wife team of Floyd and Vicki Lesiker. The Lesikers limit weighed 21.16 pounds and was more than 2 pounds heavier than the the next heaviest limit.
According to Floyd Lesiker, “We went back to an area that we fished last week; I boated a couple small fish right away. Because of the wind, I had to set up a little different from last week. Vickie boated the first 5.4-(pound fish) about 30 minutes in. About 20 minutes later she boated the 9.9.
“With those two in the well, I boated a 5.25. It felt good to have one in the well, but Vickie wouldn’t have it; she hooked a 5.6. I netted it and had to say goodbye to my 5.25. An awesome night to say the least. Proud to have a wife that enjoys fishing and can catch them as well as anyone, and I run a decent net.
“Can’t say enough about Stillhouse — what a tremendous fishery.”
The Lesikers won both the first-place prize money and the Big Bass Prize for a total of $1,310.
Coming in second were brothers Daniel and Adrian Barnes with 18.71 pounds, which earned them $340.
Spencer Arredondo and Preston Ellis took third place with 18.66 pounds and a 7.29-pound fish of their own. They earned $175.
The team of Bill Blisard and Mike Carroll landed an 8.64-pound fish during this event as well.
During this seventh event of the season, 38 of the 54 teams weighed in at least one fish.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474.
