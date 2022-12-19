Kameron Schmitz and Maxwell Walker contributed 12 points apiece to help the Liberty Hill seventh-grade A-team Lion boys get a 37-22 win over Eastern Hills on Thursday in Killeen ISD middle school basketball action.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Terren Ladd (five points), Brandyn Odom (four) and David Kariuki (two).
UNION GROVE 7A 23, SMITH 7A 20: Ryan Bridges scored 10 points as the Grizzlies outlasted Smith.
Brandon Bates added five points and 11 rebounds. Other contributors for Union Grove were Devin Hartsfield (three points, two assists and two rebounds), Isaiah Oliver (two points) and Dalton Magnusson (three points and four rebounds).
Darrion Ivy scored seven points for the Leopards, who trailed 16-5 at halftime. Quinton Saunders added six points.
UNION GROVE 7B 30, SMITH 7B 19: Joe Ryan had nine points and three steals in the Grizzlies victory.
Other contributors for Union Grove were Aaryun Welch (eight points and three steals), Mikail Pink (five points), Delacion Douglas (six points), Anthony Stephens (two points) and Aaron Wilson (two blocks and six rebounds).
The Grizzlies led 15-2 at halftime.
The Leopards (1-1) got balanced scoring from Joseph Finney, Jason Cedano, Eron Flowers, Kresley Whitney and Quintin Durham.
EASTERN HILLS 7B 22, LIBERTY HILL 7B 5: Julian Rivera and Avery Palma each scored two points in the loss for Liberty Hill. Tyson Yandall finished with one point.
SMITH 8A 43, UNION GROVE 8A 23: Cayden Logan, Ti-zhier Scott, Jayvion Clayter, JJ Maddox and Alejandro Caudillo were standout performers for the Leopards, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
De’mani Dail-Addison, Tarius Caines and Larry Jones led the Union Grove offense. Bryson Coleman and Jayden Gardner were defensive standouts.
Smith returns to action on Jan. 5 against Patterson.
LIBERTY HILL 8A 35, EASTERN HILLS 8A 10: Ryan Taylor and Nathaniel Brown each scored seven points and the Lions dominated early en route to a victory.
Liberty Hill (2-2) jumped out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and did not look back. The Lions were hitting on all cylinders with solid team defense that led to easy baskets on the other end.
The Lions took a 30-6 lead into halftime.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Vincent Moody (six points), Zy’Heme Jones and Zhion Jones (four each), Tauto Hisatake (three) and Amaan-Malik McKnight and Desaun Wiliams (two each).
Marquis Ballard and Tha’Hash Oliver were defensive standouts.
The eighth-grade Lions return to action on Jan. 5 at home against Audie Murphy.
SMITH 8B 26, UNION GROVE 8B 11: Cole Hequembourg, Mason Woolverton, Davion Howard and Kedrick Brown led the way for the Leopards offensively in a victory.
Aaron Toomer, Elijah Shaw and Teshawn Lake played great defense throughout the night.
Devin Smith was a standout player for Union Grove.
The Leopards improved to 1-1 and will face Patterson after the Christmas break on Jan. 5.
LIBERTY HILL 8B 22, EASTERN HILLS 8B 18: Preston Carter scored eight points and the Lions rallied in the second half for a victory.
Liberty Hill (2-1) struggled with turnovers early and trailed 10-4 at halftime. The Lions played better defensively and took care of the basketball in the second half.
Other scorers for Liberty Hill were Ramez Alabed (six points), Steven Rodriguez (four), Joshua Brown (two) and Isaiah Hymes and Caleb Blakes (one each).
D’Montre Richardson and David Ferrance were defensive standouts.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
NOLAN 8A 53, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 11: Jayla Woullard tossed in four 3-pointers and 18 points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a victory.
Point guard Jyrah Gray added 13 points, power forward Zoe Thomas scored 10 and post Amaya Stanton had eight. Stanton led Nolan in rebounding. Gray finished with five steals.
PATTERSON 8A GIRLS WIN KISD INVITATIONAL: Taylor Hines had 15 points and five steals, and Ariana Brooks tallied 11 points, 15 rebounds and six steals to help the Lady Cavaliers edge Eastern Hills for the tourney title on Dec. 10
Other contributors for Patterson were Tori Hines (six points, three assists, three rebounds and four steals), Caoimhe Gormley (two points, six rebounds, two steals), Kaylynn Blackmon (four points, six rebounds) and Iris Fields (two assists).
The Cavs held Eastern Hills’ top scorer to four points.
PATTERSON 8A 32, UNION GROVE 8A 23: Brooks had 13 points in a semifinal victory. Other scorers for the Lady Cavs were Tori Hines (eight points), Taylor Hines (seven) and Blackmon (four).
