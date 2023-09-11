Tano Wooten ran for a pair of touchdowns and scored on a touchdown pass as the Patterson eighth-grade A-team Cavaliers rolled to a 38-12 victory on Tuesday at Eastern Hills.
Patterson (2-0) shut out the Panthers in the second half after leading 19-12 at halftime.
Dylon Leslie tossed two touchdown passes and a PAT for the Cavs. Dae’shaun George ran for a TD and caught a TD pass and a PAT pass.
Emyliano Bermudez also scored on a PAT run.
Tyrus Wilson scored for the Patterson defense on an interception return.
Fidel Bermudez forced a kickoff fumble. Isaac Olade and Christon Johnson also were defensive standouts.
Patterson’s eighth-graders host Manor on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
PALO ALTO 8A 32, LIBERTY HILL 8A 0: Tyler Reed scored twice and recovered three onside kicks, all of which led to scores, and the Patriots led all the way after scoring on their first play from scrimmage.
Jahmire Perry added a rushing touchdown for Palo Alto. DaMariyon Dye-Allen and Questin Merida caught touchdown passes.
Reed and Dye-Allen were credited pass breakups on defense.
The Patriots led 18-0 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 25-0 by halftime.
Palo Alto takes on Nolan on Tuesday.
Offensive standouts for the Lions (0-2) were Kevin Artis, La’shon Frazier, Terran Ladd and Tyson Yandall.
Kendall Boson picked off a pass late in the game for Liberty Hill. Other defensive standouts were Trevion Carson, Kristopher Goshay and Anthony Thompson.
The 8A Lions travel to Smith on Tuesday.
SMITH 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A: At Union Grove, the Leopards stormed to a 16-0 inside the first two minutes and never looked back.
Offensive standouts for Smith were AZ Longmire, Reshard Hicks, Cameron Wingfield and La’Vontae Brooks.
The defense was led by Josean Salgado, Cayden Mellette, Demetrius Perry, Alexander Perry, Khamani Sanders and Darrion Ivy.
Smith’s eighth-graders host Liberty Hill on Tuesday.
SMITH 7A 41, UNION GROVE 7A 12: Jamarkis Lawrence and Ti’Mhuan Bolten each scored a a pair of touchdowns as the Leopards won their second straight to start the season.
Jack Lawrence and Jayden Taliva also reached the end zone. Owen Josey threw a touchdown pass.
Jordan Pulliam led the Smith defense.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday
SMITH 8A DEF. UNION GROVE 8A 25-16, 25-16: Ja’Kara Ballard was the top server for the defeated Grizzlies in their season opener with four points.
Karly Foster and Eloisa Borja served for three points each for Union Grove. Makayla Otto and Kylie Shields had two points, and Reagan Snider scored one.
Shields was also a defensive standout.
Union Grove’s eighth-graders host Eastern Hills on Monday.
LIVE OAK RIDGE 8A DEF. NOLAN 8A 25-23, 25-22: Alaina Ross served seven straight points in the second set but the Lady Mustangs lost for the first time this season.
Rylie Denney and Alviana McGoley also served well for Nolan. Naiya Gutierrez, in her new role as back row defender, performed well. Other defensive support involved libero Amari Jennings and Alviana McGoley, Gabrianna Moana and Ryleigh Ryan.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-14, 25-15: Khloe Jones served 11 points, including six aces, to go with 12 digs to help lift the Lady Cavaliers to a win.
Other contributors for Patterson were Deja Brooks (six points, five aces and three digs), Chanel Johnson and Penelope Groover (two digs and a kill each), Sariyah Wilson (three kills, nine digs, two points and an ace), Jayle’Ani Richard (six digs), Azaria Woodard-Jordan and London Calton (one dig each), Lua Oh (two digs), Chardonae Jackson (two blocks, a kill and two points), Leilani Duhon (four points, three aces and two digs) and Madyson Grisham (eight assists, nine points and five aces).
The eighth-grade Lady Cavs host Manor on Monday. The B-team match begins at 5:30, with the A teams to follow.
SMITH 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-15, 25-13: At Union Grove, Reagan Breunig was the top server for the defeated Grizzlies in their season opener with four points. Madelyn Settlemoir served three points. Laniah Caldwell-Davis, Destiny Stephens, Zyllah Deleon and Nirayah Robinson scored one point each.
Settlemoir was also a defensive standout for Union Grove
NOLAN 8B DEF. LIVE OAK RIDGE 8B 25-16, 25-27, 26-24: Great defensive passing by Claire Annis, Mariana Berry, Maddison Griffin and Isabella Herrera helped the Lady Mustangs win a three-set thriller and improve to 2-0.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8B 25-0, 25-9: Autaliyah Meekins served all 25 points in the opening set, then added four more to start the second, finishing with 19 aces and two digs in the Lady Cavaliers victory.
Lexus Chiappara served five points, including four aces, and had three digs for Patterson. Other contributors were Rylee Boone, Jalaya Pearce and Madasyn Lee (one point each), Kiana Heggs (four aces and a dig), Allyson Cato (one dig and a block) and, Gabby Goings-Williams and Trinity Williams (one dig each).
SMITH 7A DEF. UNION GROVE 7A 25-22, 25-19: Natalie Martinez and Guilliana Ortiz-Rangel each served six points to lead the Grizzlies in their season-opening loss.
Giselle Ortiz-Rangel served five points. Lizzy Castro added three, and
Jailyn Stanford scored one point.
Martinez and Heaven Fanene were standouts at the net. Guillianna Ortiz-Rangel and Victoria Dominguez were defensive standouts.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. SMITH 7B 25-19, 25-16: Shelbi Starnes served seven points to help the Grizzlies win their season opener.
Avery Oaks, Emily Hartnett and Ja’Niya Chambers served four points each. Amani Shepherd and Sumiya Wright contributed one point apiece.
PATTERSON 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 25-20, 25-8: D’Miya Spruill served 18 consecutive points to finish off a sweep for the Lady Cavaliers.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-11, 25-16: Jada Jean and Chloe Robinson each served six aces in the opening set en route to a match sweep for the Lady Cavaliers.
Christina Williams served seven aces in the second set, and Jean added a kill.
Submit sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
