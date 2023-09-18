Tyler Reed and Questn Merida each caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Palo Alto eighth-grade A-team Patriots, who shut out the Nolan offense in a 36-7 win on Tuesday in Killeen ISD middle school football action.
Jahmire Perry ran for a touchdown. Tyler Armstrong caught a long touchdown pass thrown by Marlon Smith.
Reed recovered an onside kick and was a defensive standout, along with Smith and Merida.
Nolan’s lone score came on a late pick-six by Chris Messi.
Palo Alto plays Manor this week.
SMITH 8A 40, LIBERTY HILL 8A 0: At Smith, the Leopards used a balanced rushing and passing attack to defeat the Lions and improve to 3-0.
Smith scored on a reverse pass on its opening play. The Leopards also returned a fumble for an interception.
Smith was led by standouts Demetrius Perry, AZ Longmire, Reshard Hicks, Rico Sampson, Josean Salgado, TJ Ufuti and Jayce Lomas.
Smith led 14-0 after one quarter and 27-0 at the half.
Offensive standouts for the Lions (0-3) were Kemari Jones, Avery Palma, Salvador Gutierrez, Anthony Thompson and Jayden Johnson. Leading the defense were Michael McCubbins, Kristopher Goshay, Tyson Yandall, Xavier Drayton and Jabari Forbes.
The eighth-grade Leopards look to continue their winning ways on Tuesday at Eastern Hills. The 8A Lions host Rancier and look to get their first win.
PATTERSON 8A 40, MANOR 8A 0: Dae’Shaun George returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and the Cavs continued rolling to a 3-0 season start.
The next Patterson score came when Mekhi Toliver and RJ Ambrose pushed Manor linemen into the punter, blocking the punt. Ambrose caught the deflected ball and returned it for a touchdown.
Quarterback Dylon Leslie threw two touchdown passes: one to Tano Wooten, and the second to Khalil Medlock. Wooten also ran in two touchdowns for the Cavaliers and scored three extra points.
Leslie connected with George for an extra-point pass. George also had an interception.
Patterson’s Caesar Cobb forced a fumble that Jakayden Smith recovered. Kaleb Parks forced and recovered a fumble to finish the game.
The eighth-grade Cavs travel to Live Oak Ridge on Tuesday. B-team kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m., with the A-team game to follow around 6:45.
EASTERN HILLS 7A 34, UNION GROVE 7A 13: Union Grove’s Fredreon Quick scored on a 40-yard screen pass in the Grizzlies loss. Aiden Smith also caught a touchdown pass from Colin Dale.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 11
UNION GROVE 7A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7A 25-11, 25-14: Giulianna Ortiz-Rangel served 11 points in the Grizzlies win.
Giselle Ortiz-Rangel served six points. Natalie Martinez added five. Taliah Grant and Lizzy Castro each scored points. Gia Ortiz-Rangel and Jailyn Stanford completed the scoring with two apiece.
Natalie Martinez, Heaven Fanene, Dasha Sanchez made plays at the net. Gia Ortiz-Rangel, Giulianna Ortiz-Rangel and Victoria Dominguez were defensive standouts. Jailyn Stanford and Giselle Ortiz-Rangel did an outstanding job as setters.
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. EASTERN HILLS 7B 25-17, 16-25, 25-16: Emily Hartnett served nine points to help lead the Grizzlies to a victory.
Avery Oaks and Shelbie Starnes each scored eight points. Sofia Cook added four points, and Amani McShephard served one point. Cook, Neveah Rhodes and Sumiya Wright made some great plays at the net.
UNION GROVE 8A DEF. EASTERN HILLS 8A 25-17, 25-16: Karly Foster served nine points and had a kill to help the Grizzlies earn their first win.
Janailsa Quintanilla added seven points. Other scorers for Union Grove (1-1) were Kylie Shields and Reagan Snider (four each), Ja’Kara Ballard (three) and Makayla Otto (two).
Great back row passing was provided by Shields, Quintanilla and Otto. Setters Foster and Snider took charge, setting up several Grizzlies for hits.
EASTERN HILLS 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-18, 25-14: Madelyn Settlemoir led the defeated Grizzlies with eight points. Laniah Caldwell-Davis and Destiny Stephens scored one point each for Union Grove (0-2).
KISD B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL TOURNEY
Saturday
LIBERTY HILL 8B DEF. UNION GROVE 8B 25-18, 27-25: At Killeen High School, the Lady Lions beat Union Grove in the second round.
Reagan Breunig served seven points to lead the Grizzlies. Other scorers for Union Grove were Zyllah Deleon (four points), Destiny Stephens (three) and Laniah Caldwell Davis and Madelyn Settlemoir (one each).
PATTERSON 7B DEF. UNION GROVE 7B 25-13, 25-23: The Lady Cavaliers defeated the Grizzlies in the second round.
Top servers of the tournament for Union Grove were Emily Hartnett, Avery Oaks and Amani
Shephard. Daniella Flores and Sahvannah Young were defensive standouts. Aubree Vargas and Amani Shephard made key plays at the net.
Wednesday
UNION GROVE 7B DEF. PALO ALTO 7B 25-14, 22-15: Emily Hartnett served seven points in the Grizzlies’ first-round victory.
Amani Mac Shephard added six points, and Avery Oaks had four. Daniella Flores was a defensive standout.
UNION GROVE 8B DEF. PALO ALTO 8B 25-15, 25-13: Madelyn Settlemoir served 13 points to lead the Grizzlies to a first-round win.
Destiny Stephens added seven points for Union Grove. Other scorers were Reagan Breunig and Nirayah Robinson (three each) and Zyllah Deleon (two).
NOLAN 8B DEF. AUDIE MURPHY 8B 25-14, 25-8: Keegan Jenkins went on a 14-point serving spree to begin the second set and the Lady Mustangs went on to win in a first-round sweep.
Cathryn Chittenden then subbed in and added two points of her own.
Other service points for Nolan (4-0) came from Mariana Berry, Cathryn Chittenden, Madison Griffin, Allison Hernandez Vida, Isabella Herrera and Brookly Yanel.
Claire Annis, Hernandez Vida, Herrera and Andrea Miranda provided strong defensive digs and passes. At the net, Alexianna Adams, Berry and Brooklyn Yanel each delivered attack pushes.
Submit youth sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
