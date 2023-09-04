Tyler Reed rushed for three touchdowns and Palo Alto's Patriots won their season opener 47-6 against Live Oak Ridge on Tuesday.
Jahmire Perry added two touchdowns. Questin Merida and Tyler Armstrong caught touchdown passes from quarterback Marlon Smith.
DaMarion Dye-Allen also contributed with some pass receptions.
Elijah Sandiego scored the lone points for the Lobos.
Palo Alto takes on Liberty Hill this week.
PATTERSON 8A 20, LIBERTY HILL 8A 0: Tano Wooten scored three touchdowns and the Cavaliers shut out the Lions in their season opener.
The Cavs fumbled the opening kickoff but did little wrong the rest of the evening.
Patterson got the ball back and Dylon Leslie tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Wooten for the only points the Cavs needed.
Leslie also tossed PAT passes to Wooten and R.J. Ambrose to complete the scoring.
Defensively, Jionvonni Brewster and Ambrose played well, getting into the Liberty Hill backfield and recording several tackles for a loss. Kaleb Parks led a defensive unit that only allowed three Lion first downs (and recorded several tackles himself). Derek Burke controlled the sidelines and helped stop the Lion runs from becoming big plays.
Liberty Hill’s Julian Rivera recovered Patterson’s fumbled kickoff. Other defensive standouts for the Lions were Michael McCubbins, Lashawn Lewis and Ezekiel Napeahi
The Cavs scored 13 points of Liberty Hill turnovers.
The eighth-grade Cavaliers travel to Eastern Hills on Tuesday. The Lions host Palo Alto. Kickoff for both games is set for 5:30 p.m.
SMITH 8A 54, AUDIE MURPHY 8A 0: Led by Jayce Lomas, RJ Hicks, DJ Perry, Cayden Mellette, Clint Rosario, Cameron Wingfield, Caleb Robbins, Rico Sampson and Josean Salgado, the Leopards were dominant on both sides of the ball in a season-opening victory.
Smith’s eighth-graders play Union Grove on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL (Aug. 28)
NOLAN 8A DEF. MANOR 8A 25-12, 20-25, 26-24: Facing match point, Alaina Ross served five straight points to send the Lady Mustangs to a season-opening win.
Strong defensive play in the third set came from libero Amari Jennings, Gabrianna Moana, Rylie Denney and Ross. Attacking at the net were Courtney Simpson, A'Nasia Williams and Ferrah Wilkerson.
PATTERSON 8A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8A 25-19, 25-22: Sariyah Wilson served 13 aces and scored 14 points to help lead the Lady Cavaliers to a season-opening win.
Wilson also recorded a kill, assist and two digs.
Khloe Jones had a big game on the back row with 16 digs. She also served three points, with an ace.
Other contributors were Deja Brooks (six digs and three points), Chanel Johnson (two points), Jayle’ani Richard (two digs), London Carlton (two kills and an ace), Lua Oh (six kills, two digs and three aces), Chardonae Jackson (two kills), Leilani Duhon (four assists and an ace), Penelope Groover (two assists and a dig) and Madyson Grisham (one kill, five assists and five aces).
The eighth-grade Cavs travel to Eastern Hills on Thursday.
PATTERSON 8B DEF. LIBERTY HILL 8B 25-10, 25-6: Autaliyah Meekins served 13 points, including 13 aces, to help the Lady Cavaliers earn the victory. Meekins also had a dig.
Other contributors for Patterson were Kinnley Blake, Brianna Quijada and Allyson Cato (one dig each), Rylee Boone (two points), Kiana Heggs (seven points, two aces), Naimah James (one block), Lexus Chiappara (three digs), Madasyn Lee (one kill, one dig and three points, one ace) and Jalaya Pearce (one point).
NOLAN 8B DEF. MANOR 8B 25-22, 25-11: Keegan Jenkins led the way for the Lady Mustangs with 16 service points.
Maddison Griffin added eight points. Mariana Berry, Isabella Herrera and Keliana Yeager worked hard on defensive passes. Kiara Quintana Cabrera and Alexianna Adams made big plays at the net.
PATTERSON 7A DEF. LIBERTY HILL 7A 25-20, 25-23: Jada Jean and Janiyah Dockery helped lead the Cavaliers to a win in their season opener.
Dockery provided great serves and sets throughout the game. Jean also served well and was active on the court. Ka’Liyah Nance was an aggressive force at the net, while Lubi Oh and Jahyla Lewis were defensive standouts.
Patterson hosts Eastern Hills on Thursday.
NOLAN 7A DEF. MANOR 7A 25-11, 25-19: Tanith Rocha served 16 points and had a kill to lift the Lady Mustangs to a victory.
Kamryn Records added seve service points, and Mackenzie Vandergriff finished with six points and four digs.
LIBERTY HILL 7B DEF. PATTERSON 7B 28-26, 15-25, 25-23: Chennelle Drake-Anders and Natika Thomas did a great job with communicating on the court for the defeated Lady Cavaliers.
Drake-Anders and Columb’ana Givens were consistent from the serving line.
Submit sports reports to sports@kdhnews.com.
