Alejandro Granados, Demetrius Perry, Tristan Phillips, Benjamin Richards and Eduardo Valdez-Munoz each scored as Smith Middle School’s seventh-grade boys soccer team defeated Patterson 5-3 in a season-opener on Thursday.
Smith’s eighth-grade Leopards played to a 3-3 draw with Patterson.
Antonio Cardenas scored twice for Smith. Mason Woolverton had the other goal.
GIRLS
UNION GROVE 2, AUDIE MURPHY 1: Paige and Brooke Haines each scored a goal in the Grizzlies victory.
Kendaee Thomas, Zyllah De Leon, Anabel Abara and Rakayah Garret led the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.