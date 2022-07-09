FORT HOOD — Around a hundred kids braved the triple-digit heat Saturday and learned from coaches and a professional during a football camp at Fort Hood. The group appeared slightly star-struck as they looked up to the NFL’s Andrew Beck, who plays fullback and tight end for the Denver Broncos, before the camp officially started.
All campers, who ranged in age from first through eighth grade, had the opportunity to earn special prizes from Beck at the conclusion of camp, including signed Broncos jerseys and signed Broncos mini helmets. To earn the prizes, campers would have to be noticed by their individual campers and named as the star players of their respective team, all while learning the ins and outs of football.
“(The coaches) set up a bunch of stations, run through drills,” Beck said. “They told me we’ve got everything from offense, defense, both sides of the ball. We’re going to run around, try and cover everything and have some fun doing it.”
Thirteen-year-old Killeen resident K’Marr Thompson had one thing in mind when coming to the camp: the NFL. The running back and safety said he one day aspires to play in the sport’s prime professional league.
“I feel like this is just one of the stepping stones to be getting to the NFL one day,” Thompson said, adding that he planned to ask Beck a myriad of questions about how to get to the NFL.
He was in the right place to do it since Beck’s father and Fort Hood’s deputy commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck, spoke to the kids before the camp.
The deputy commander spoke about when Beck verbally announced his desire to play in the NFL, he and his wife kind of wrote it off as something likely would not happen, but Beck put in the work necessary to make that dream a reality.
“The other thing I want to tell you all is a lot of times military kids — or kids that are associated with the military — kind of have a raw deal,” the general said. “You move around a lot. You don’t feel like you get a fair shake in some of the sports. And I think it’s really important that you guys ask him a lot of questions today because he’s been where you guys are sitting right now.”
Nine-year-old Kaden Goldhardt said he hopes to one day play quarterback and will soon begin his first year of organized football.
Kaden’s father, Eric, said he was excited for his son to be involved in the camp.
“I’m super excited about him being able to take charge (and) tell me what he exactly wants to do and find that niche in life,” Eric Goldhardt said.
Kaden said he was also thrilled to learn from an NFL player, though he pays more attention to college football. Kaden roots for the Brigham Young Cougars, and his favorite player is Zach Wilson, who now quarterbacks the NFL’s New York Jets.
Aside from teaching football drills, Beck’s camp had another purpose as well.
“It doesn’t matter if you play college football, if you never play a down or you play four years and go on to make it in the Hall of Fame in the NFL or if you never play a snap there either,” Beck said. “You can take the lessons you’ve learned growing up playing sports growing up in the military — things like that — apply them to your life and be successful in any aspect of your life.”
All campers were dependents of active-duty military members, retirees/veterans and/or Department of Defense civilians.
“Coming all the way down here from Colorado to be able to run the camp is ... a huge honor for me to be able to share (with) these kids my message and story,” Beck said before the camp. “Like I said, if I can do it, you guys can, too. It’s something that’s really important to me and something I’ve really enjoyed.”
The two-day camp runs Sunday as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.