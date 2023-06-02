Fifty two-angler teams set out on Stillhouse Hollow Lake for Tuesday's 3X9 Series bass tournament with the goal of catching the heaviest three-fish limit in the allotted three-hour time span.
According to tournament winner James Millsap, most of his team’s larger fish were caught under small schooling bass. In order to get below these smaller bass, Millsap and his partner, Jody Berger, relied on “... lightweight Carolina rigs on windblown points close to the river channel.”
Millsap added that the presence of hydrilla was of added benefit in the areas they successfully fished.
Millsap and Berger bagged three fish weighing a total of 17.55 pounds, including their largest, a largemouth weighing 6.65 pounds, in this manner. They earned $1,050.
Second place went to Daniel and Adrian Barnes with 15.74 pounds.
Third place went to John Stegmeyer and Jerry Fuller with 14.5 pounds. Their sack was anchored by Fuller’s 8.91-pound fish, the largest fish landed during the tournament.
Thanks to unseasonably cool weather over the Memorial Day weekend, water temperature was about the same as the week prior — around 79 degrees. The lake level was also about the same, at 12.74 feet below full pool level.
A collection of thunderstorms to the east of the lake brought winds up suddenly around 3:45 p.m., and those winds stayed sufficiently high to ripple the reservoir’s surface beyond sunset.
At both Stillhouse and Belton Lake this week, young-of-the-year shad began to figure in significantly to the fishing equation. These newly hatched baitfish are now found by the millions all over both reservoirs. They are small and slow and easily captured by all manner of gamefish.
As a result, both lakes have seen open-water surface feeding break out under low-light conditions. On Stillhouse the fish now most prevalent in this manner of feeding include small “schoolie” largemouth bass.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of this March through September weekly series.
