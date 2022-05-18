HARKER HEIGHTS — Killeen Independent School District students celebrated the accomplishments of their peers Wednesday as more than 50 student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports in college. Harker Heights High School had the largest representation with 23 students across seven different sports.
Campus athletic director and head football coach Jerry Edwards said this year, Harker Heights athletics produced seven playoff teams and 80 individual state recognitions.
“It’s no wonder why we have 23 athletes up here signing letters of intent to go across seven different sports because of the commitment and the sacrifice that they made for their high school programs get rewarded as they go off and represent our school in their programs in the next phase of their life,” Edwards said.
Some of the signees with Harker Heights were school record holders in their respective sports, including softball players Evan Fuller and Rozalyn Simmons.
Softball coach Kye Robertson told the couple hundred in the crowd that Fuller holds the school record for games played in a season with 40 in 2022 and games played in a career with 97, triples in her career with 11, runs batted in during a season with 39 and for a career with 95.
“You can tell Evan left her mark on this program,” Robertson said.
Robertson explained that Simmons holds the school record for doubles in a season with 12 and doubles in a career with 25, as well as season fielding percentage with 0.995 in 2021 and career fielding percentage with 0.981.
Softball player Cerenity Hunkin is heading west and will join her sister at Midland College.
The three softballers were just three of the more than 50 across the district who signed Wednesday.
The list of all signees from the district is:
Killeen High School
Volleyball
La’Neisha Lott — Greenville University
Basketball
Adrienna Garcia — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Football
Amhad Bailey — Tabor College
Soccer
Noriel Gomez — Paris Junior College
Uriel Gomez — Paris Junior College
Tri-bi Diakite — LSU Eunice
Sarai Mizzell — Park University
Track
Diamond Brunn — Southern Arkansas University
Ellison High School
Football
Elijah Armour — Wayland Baptist University
Rance Ledet — Central Methodist University
Calvin Harper — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Baseball
Joffer Rodriguez Pica — Texas College
Boys Soccer
Ezekiel Soto — Iowa Wesleyan University
Michael Kelly — Dakota Wesleyan University
Wrestling
Eamonn Jimenez — Edinboro University
Faith Perez — Texas Women’s University
Volleyball
Adaizah Millett — Grambling State University
Girls Basketball
Kira Bass — Temple College
Evelyn Lorenzo — Temple College
Allison Owens — University of Louisiana Shreveport
Boys Track
Jalen Bell — Our Lady of the Lake University
Shoemaker High School
Volleyball
Hivana Cotto Figueroa — Sul Ross State
Girls Basketball
Jamesha Reece — Western Texas College
Boys Basketball
Hernri Vizcarrondo — Victoria Community College
Jalen Spence — Southwestern Christian College
Jezrael DeJesus — Dallas College Mountain View
Antwone Gonzales — North Platte Community College
Football
Jamil Knight — Olivet Nazarene University
Darmel Hollins — Tyler Junior College
Joseph McCray — Clarke University
Boys Track & Field
Hassan Wilkerson — Our Lady of the Lake University
Boys Wrestling
Jaelin Crump — University of the Ozarks
Harker Heights High School
Football
Romeo Taua’a — Midwestern State University
Devin Nervis — Trinity Valley Community College
Softball
Evan Fuller — Kennesaw State University
Rozalyn Simmons — Weatherford College
Cerenity Hunkin — Midland College
Volleyball
Kayla Williams — Odessa College
Kylarr Martin — Belhaven University
Baseball
Kason Bennett — Union College
Joseph Marin — Prairie State College
Dillon Barker — MidAmerican Nazarene University
Easton Culp — Lamar University
Track & Field
Aniyiah Johnson — Oakland City University
Juan Emanuel — Indian Hills Community College
David Lanxon — Southwestern University
Jon Vann — Southwestern University
Morris Marshall — University of North Texas
Basketball
CJ Evans — Weatherford College
Antwan Taylor — Midwestern State
Wrestling
Carmelo Delgado — Schreiner University
Alexis Edwards — Texas Women’s University
Destiney Bolding — Schreiner University
Josh Mitchell — Saint John’s University
Anai Santiago — Wayland Baptist University
