HARKER HEIGHTS — Killeen Independent School District students celebrated the accomplishments of their peers Wednesday as more than 50 student-athletes signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports in college. Harker Heights High School had the largest representation with 23 students across seven different sports.

Campus athletic director and head football coach Jerry Edwards said this year, Harker Heights athletics produced seven playoff teams and 80 individual state recognitions.

“It’s no wonder why we have 23 athletes up here signing letters of intent to go across seven different sports because of the commitment and the sacrifice that they made for their high school programs get rewarded as they go off and represent our school in their programs in the next phase of their life,” Edwards said.

Some of the signees with Harker Heights were school record holders in their respective sports, including softball players Evan Fuller and Rozalyn Simmons.

Softball coach Kye Robertson told the couple hundred in the crowd that Fuller holds the school record for games played in a season with 40 in 2022 and games played in a career with 97, triples in her career with 11, runs batted in during a season with 39 and for a career with 95.

“You can tell Evan left her mark on this program,” Robertson said.

Robertson explained that Simmons holds the school record for doubles in a season with 12 and doubles in a career with 25, as well as season fielding percentage with 0.995 in 2021 and career fielding percentage with 0.981.

Softball player Cerenity Hunkin is heading west and will join her sister at Midland College.

The three softballers were just three of the more than 50 across the district who signed Wednesday.

The list of all signees from the district is:

Killeen High School

Volleyball

La’Neisha Lott — Greenville University

Basketball

Adrienna Garcia — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Football

Amhad Bailey — Tabor College

Soccer

Noriel Gomez — Paris Junior College

Uriel Gomez — Paris Junior College

Tri-bi Diakite — LSU Eunice

Sarai Mizzell — Park University

Track

Diamond Brunn — Southern Arkansas University

 

Ellison High School

Football

Elijah Armour — Wayland Baptist University

Rance Ledet — Central Methodist University

Calvin Harper — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Baseball

Joffer Rodriguez Pica — Texas College

Boys Soccer

Ezekiel Soto — Iowa Wesleyan University

Michael Kelly — Dakota Wesleyan University

Wrestling

Eamonn Jimenez — Edinboro University

Faith Perez — Texas Women’s University

Volleyball

Adaizah Millett — Grambling State University

Girls Basketball

Kira Bass — Temple College

Evelyn Lorenzo — Temple College

Allison Owens — University of Louisiana Shreveport

Boys Track

Jalen Bell — Our Lady of the Lake University

 

Shoemaker High School

Volleyball

Hivana Cotto Figueroa — Sul Ross State

Girls Basketball

Jamesha Reece — Western Texas College

Boys Basketball

Hernri Vizcarrondo — Victoria Community College

Jalen Spence — Southwestern Christian College

Jezrael DeJesus — Dallas College Mountain View

Antwone Gonzales — North Platte Community College

Football

Jamil Knight — Olivet Nazarene University

Darmel Hollins — Tyler Junior College

Joseph McCray — Clarke University

Boys Track & Field

Hassan Wilkerson — Our Lady of the Lake University

Boys Wrestling

Jaelin Crump — University of the Ozarks

 

Harker Heights High School

Football

Romeo Taua’a — Midwestern State University

Devin Nervis — Trinity Valley Community College

Softball

Evan Fuller — Kennesaw State University

Rozalyn Simmons — Weatherford College

Cerenity Hunkin — Midland College

Volleyball

Kayla Williams — Odessa College

Kylarr Martin — Belhaven University

Baseball

Kason Bennett — Union College

Joseph Marin — Prairie State College

Dillon Barker — MidAmerican Nazarene University

Easton Culp — Lamar University

Track & Field

Aniyiah Johnson — Oakland City University

Juan Emanuel — Indian Hills Community College

David Lanxon — Southwestern University

Jon Vann — Southwestern University

Morris Marshall — University of North Texas

Basketball

CJ Evans — Weatherford College

Antwan Taylor — Midwestern State

Wrestling

Carmelo Delgado — Schreiner University

Alexis Edwards — Texas Women’s University

Destiney Bolding — Schreiner University

Josh Mitchell — Saint John’s University

Anai Santiago — Wayland Baptist University

