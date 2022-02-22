The task at hand in Copperas Cove is not one unfamiliar to Tony Johnson, the school’s new head football coach.
Johnson, who has been in the football business for 28 years, is tasked with reviving a Bulldawgs program that has gone 2-18 in the past two seasons and yielded, on average, more than 54 points per game last season.
Johnson said that turning the Bulldawg program around is about changing the culture.
“You come in with discipline, and you come in with a mindset and a culture,” Johnson, 48, said. “Losing is habitual, and so you try to break that mold. And you do that through your boot camp, you do that through your offseason and you do that through spring football.
“And you hope that the kids want to be coached. You hope that the kids want to be pushed to be great, and that’s going to be our mission.”
Johnson said he is expected to have his first meeting with next year’s prospective football players Wednesday.
Johnson is no stranger to inheriting a losing program. At his most recent position — W.T. White High School in Dallas — he guided the Longhorns to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 40 years.
In two seasons prior to Johnson’s arrival in 2018, he said the Longhorns had gone 0-20. He said he was even dissuaded by some to take the job, but he did not listen.
Johnson took the job at W.T. White following a stint at Bonham High School where he guided the Purple Warriors to their first playoff appearance in about five or six years as well. Overall, in three seasons with Bonham, he finished with an oveall record of 5-26.
Inheriting some programs on the bottom and then improving them has earned Johnson a moniker, although it is one he said he is not fond of.
“I’ve kind of been labeled a ‘turnaround guy,’ if you will; I don’t like those words,” Johnson said. “... Now, we didn’t go from worst to state champions, but we certainly tried and that’s the goal.”
He said the most important takeaway from his previous jobs is the amount of lives he has impacted.
“I love seeing kids succeed and I’m just excited about this challenge because it has been down for a couple, three years,” Johnson said, adding that he hopes the Copperas Cove community is patient and willing enough to let him and his staff turn things around.
“I told somebody one day, ‘You don’t turn a cruise ship on a dime, you can’t,’” he said.
Johnson said he feels like the district’s leadership and the community as a whole are bought in to righting the ship and that he would not have taken the job if he felt otherwise.
Johnson called the job a “perfect marriage,” and said Wednesday that he had been keeping his eye on the school for several years.
“Even when I was a college coach and recruiting, I recruited Cove. The coach at the time was Jack Welch. I had known him and I had known coach (Jack) Alvarez,” Johnson said. “I realized there’s tradition there and there were people that cared about athletics and academics.”
Under Welch, the Bulldawgs produced two future NFL players in Charles Tillman and Robert Griffin III. The Bulldawgs were also back-to-back state runners-up in 2006 and 2007 at the Class 4A, Division 1 level.
Johnson is Cove’s third coach since the district’s split with Welch, a 24-year coach, in 2018. He succeeds Jason Hammett, who resigned the position earlier this year.
Alvarez led the Bulldawgs to the playoffs in his first season in 2018, but left for Cuero after the second. Cove has won just five games over the last three seasons.
Johnson is a family man, married with four grown children. His wife will join the CCISD staff as a math teacher.
New AD
The district also promoted longtime volleyball coach Cari Lowery to athletic director on Monday.
CCISD says Lowery is one of only 30 women athletic directors in Texas’ 1,032 school districts. The Lady Dawgs have been a perennial volleyball power almost from the time she arrived at Cove in 2004 after a successful stint in Springtown. Lowery is the 12th-winningest high school volleyball coach in Texas history with more than 800 wins.
