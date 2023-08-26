On Tuesday evening 34 two-angler teams fished the 25th weekly installment of the 2023 season’s 3X9 Series out of the Stillhouse Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The date coincided with the reservoir reaching an historic low of 604.79 feet above sea level. This surpassed the reservoir’s previous low level of 604.80 feet above sea level which occurred on Jan. 25, 2012, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s website.
With record high temperatures and no rains in the extended forecast, the reservoir continues to drop daily.
Two newcomers to the series finished at the front of the pack this week. Wyatt Rae fished his first 3X9 Series tournament last week, and Derek McNabb joined him for the first time this week.
The two came away with a favorable impression of the lake and the way the tournament was organized.
“We may never fish another Travis or Austin weeknight event,” McNabb said.
"Nothing we fish down here (in the Austin area) compares to Stillhouse; we will be back for sure. The way those guys from Tightlines run things is commendable.”
McNabb and Rae landed a full three-fish limit weighing 15.39 pounds.
According to McNabb, “(We were) catching them on topwater anywhere from two to four feet of water. We were culling by 7:30. That bite died off as it got darker, and we needed a key adjustment to get into the money. Using the wind to our advantage, we landed another five, culling a heavy two, and by then it was time to pack it up.”
Rae added, “We dedicated our evening to a beautiful wind-blown mat (of hydrilla), and by dark we had a solid limit all on topwater but still needed something to get into the money. So, we made a bait and location adjustment that really paid off. We had to weed through a bunch of small ones but finally the right one bit and we got our second big one just before we had to head back to weigh in.”
The pair split a check for $965 for their win.
Pete Lewis fished solo and took second place.
Spencer Arredondo and Preston Ellis took third.
Of the 34 teams, 21 weighed in at least one fish. The cumulative weight of the 57 fish brought to the scales was 191.51 pounds, or an average of 3.36 pounds per fish.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of the March through September weekly series.
