Win or lose, Ellison’s basketball season ends Saturday.
The Eagles are in the Class 5A state championship game, slated for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Ellison, which earned a berth in its first-ever championship game Thursday evening, will face the Dallas Kimball Knights.
Saturday’s game, fittingly, is a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. The Knights are the top-ranked team in 5A, and the Eagles are the second-ranked team.
The game will be broadcast online on the NFHS Network and on Killeen ISD Radio at radio.killeenisd.org or on Spectrum Channel 17.
After falling behind early Thursday, Ellison fought back and built a lead as big as eight points in the fourth quarter before Mansfield Summit clawed back into the game.
Ultimately, the Eagles beat the Jaguars, 52-50, securing the championship game berth.
Tickets for Saturday’s game are available online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are not sold at the door.
Killeen ISD said to include the following information when purchasing a ticket online:
Select the 5A 1:30 block
PROMO CODE: UILWIN
Select the correct section:
2nd Game Visitor Team - 144-142
The link is https://bit.ly/EHSChampTix
