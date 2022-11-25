BELTON — When Mary Hardin-Baylor head coach Larry Harmon looks across the field today, he’ll see a Trinity team that was built with what he believes is a similar blueprint to that of the Crusaders.
“They’re very sound on defense. They have great linebackers and they’re physical. They’re never outnumbered anywhere. They tackle well and don’t give up big plays,” Harmon said. “Their offense is efficient and takes what the defense gives them. They’re not going to beat themselves.
“Our programs are very similar in those regards.”
One of the programs will advance to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals while the other stacks its pads until next season after No. 3 UMHB (10-1) and No. 5 Trinity (11-0) clash in a second-round playoff game today on the Tigers’ home field in San Antonio.
It’s a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup, which the Crusaders won 13-3 in Belton on the way to their second national championship in three seasons, but ninth-year Trinity head coach Jerheme Urban said his players aren’t using that outcome as motivation.
“I guess the biggest thing we learned from that game is we weren’t there yet. We lost. We didn’t earn the right to play the next week. We were just an opponent on their championship run. We weren’t good enough,” he said. “We’ve hammered home every week that every season is a new opportunity and every year is different. From the first day of camp until now, we haven’t talked about last year. We just anchor in on the here and now.”
The teams’ statistics are fairly similar on both sides of the ball.
The Tigers average 413.5 yards and 35.2 points per game while limiting opponents to 208.7 yards and 10.3 points. The Crusaders average 486.8 yards and 45.4 points an outing while holding foes to 280.1 yards and 13.3 points, and Harmon expects another hard-fought battle.
“Even though we played them last year in the playoffs, both teams are a little bit different now. The philosophies are the same, though,” he said. “We know they’re a high-class program with a lot of tradition that is going to play very hard. We’re going to have to play our best level of football to go down there and get a win. We know how talented they are.”
Trinity struggled to run the ball and move the chains consistently in the meeting last year, when the Tigers mustered only 22 yards rushing and were 4-of-16 on third-down conversions.
Urban said those two aspects will need to change today for his team to be successful.
“We were abysmal in those areas last year. That was a major credit to their defense. We couldn’t get things going,” he said. “We have to be able to run the ball and pass protect.”
As for the Crusaders, they’re looking for a better performance from their offense after totaling 307 yards and just 13 points against the Tigers last season.
“We feel that the score last year was closer than what the game was, sort of,” Harmon said. “We obviously think we can move the ball better and do some things better offensively than what we did last year.
“That Trinity game was a cornerstone for us making a run and winning the national championship, just because it kind of woke us up. It made us realize that everybody in this tournament is good. It made us focus and go to work.”
Today’s winner will face No. 4 Linfield (10-0) or No. 20 Bethel (9-2) in next week’s quarterfinal round.
