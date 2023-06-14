Margaret Hoelzer knows a thing or two about being a champion.
She’s a three-time Olympic medalist and a former world record holder in the backstroke, but after the Beijing games in 2008, Margaret dropped a bombshell: She had been sexually abused by a friend’s father at age 5.
After rising to the top of the swimming world, Hoelzer continues to excel as an internationally recognized motivational speaker and an advocate for sexually abused children.
She will bring her message to Temple on July 22 as a special guest at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas’ Devine Desserts Gala. The event will be from 6:30-11 p.m. at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third Street in Temple. Ticket information can be found at CentralTexasTickets.com.
“The abuse started when I was 5 and continued until I was 7,” Hoelzer said, “but I didn’t tell anyone until I was 11. I grew up in Huntsville, Ala., the home of the Children’s Advocacy Center. They were recommended as a place where my family could get help.”
“When I started speaking, it was easy for me to talk about the work they do at the center because it is a huge part of my own story. I really didn’t mean to become an advocate for kids who have experienced similar situations, but I’m glad I did.”
“After I revealed to the world that I had been sexually abused as a child, I agreed to tell my story to a journalist with the Associated Press,” she said. “The story was picked up nationally, and soon my phone began to ring. Groups and organizations were asking for me to come tell my story at their banquets and events. One thing led to another, and I agreed to represent the Children’s Advocacy Center. That was an easy decision.”
“I strive to tell young victims that they are not alone,” Hoelzer added. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. Being sexually abused is a huge road bump, but you can still reach your goal and I am proof of that.”
When Margaret was 5 — the same year she was sexually abused — she began competitive swimming.
“I started in a summer league program, just learning the strokes and the basics of competing,” she said. “Then when I was 7, I started in a summer league where we actually raced. I was tall for my age, and I was a strong swimmer. As I grew older, I had to make some changes, but I did and remained fast.”
“I was hooked on swimming — I knew that I wanted to keep going,” she said. “You know, I think all kids say they want to go to the Olympics, but they don’t fully understand all the hard work and dedication it takes. I know I didn’t.”
In 2002, Hoelzer was the top-ranked American in the 200 meter backstroke after winning gold at the Pan Pacific Championships. She earned silver in the 200 meters at the 2003 and 2005 world championships, and made her first Olympic team in 2004. She placed fifth at the Athens games in the 200 meter backstroke.
Hoelzer captured the world championship in her sport in 2007, setting the stage for a big run in Beijing.
“In the 2008 Olympic trials, I broke the world record,” she said. “Being in the actual Olympics was a remarkable experience, but I’d have to say the highlight of my career was breaking that record.”
In the 2008 Beijing games, Margaret captured the hearts of American viewers as she dramatically won silver in the 200 meter backstroke and the 4x100 medley relay. She added a bronze medal in the 100 meter back.
Hoelzer also was a 22-time All-American and a six-time national champion at Auburn University.
Today, in addition to her role as a spokesperson for the Children’s Advocacy Center, Margaret is in high demand as a motivational speaker. She also teaches private swimming lessons to young Americans with golden dreams.
