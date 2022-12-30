Nearly 400 athletes kicked off their New Year’s weekend in Belton by going aerial for the 14th annual Texas Expo Explosion — the second-largest pole vaulting competition in the United States.
“It’s a big experience,” Jacob Smith, 17, said on Friday. “I was here last year so my nerves aren’t quite what they were then, but it’s a big meet.”
The student-athlete from Wylie hopes to surpass his personal best of 15 feet, 3 inches — a milestone he hit just a few weeks ago — and reach 15-7.
“I’ve been pole vaulting since the eighth grade when I started out at seven feet,” Smith said. “So it’s been about four years and my coaches have had a huge impact on how I’ve grown throughout the sport. It’s been a great journey.”
He noted one element that people unfamiliar with the sport might overlook.
“There’s a scary factor. No one really kind of takes in the fact that we’re really jumping 15 feet into the air on a pole that has a likelihood to break,” Smith said. “Coming from someone who snapped a few polls, it’s not fun. It gets more and more scary as you go, but that is also what adds to the fun of it.”
This year, Smith and the hundreds of other competitors from across the United States will continue to take flight from one of the six runways in the Bell County Expo Center until Saturday evening.
“These kids come from all across the nation and everybody is there to help each other regardless if you’re from Missouri, California or New York,” Jack Chapman, owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting in Killeen, previously told FME News Service. “None of that matters when these kids come together as pole vaulters. It’s just a great family event that creates great team bonding”
Chapman, who equates the event to that of a huge family gathering, stressed how the event showcases one of the most technical events an athlete can ever take part in.
However, the coach has repeatedly noticed the willingness of younger athletes to seek advice from their more experienced counterparts while on the runways — athletes that can sometimes include Olympians.
“The kids really seemed like they really absorbed what they shared with them,” Chapman said. “They interacted really, really well with the professional athletes.”
Joshua Wright, who has been pole vaulting for about six years, is among those driven athletes.
“I didn’t really get to jump at all last year since I only did one meet,” the 18-year-old said. “I had ruptured my appendix so I haven’t jumped since last year when I was at this meet. But my coaches really helped me get back out there and I’m glad that they’re here. I just wish I did better today.”
Ben Haywood, meanwhile, was pleased with his progress.
“My sister actually started pole vaulting when she was in middle school and then I just started coming to practice with her,” he said. “When I started, I did six feet at my first meet but this meet I hit a personal record of 14-1.”
The 14-year-old from Tomball credited his coaching staff for that success in development.
“It’s a really rewarding feeling to see the progress that I’ve made and knowing how much hard work my coaches have put in to help me reach where I am now,” Haywood said. “This is my third year coming out here and it’s definitely one of my favorite meets that I look forward to coming to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.