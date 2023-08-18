On Tuesday evening, the 24th tournament in the March through September 3X9 Series took place on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Some new faces stepped into the winners’ circle this week. Finishing in first place was the team of Caleb Ramm and Jacob Froese. Their three-fish limit weighed 16.57 pounds which was a full two-plus pounds heavier than that of the second-place team.
“Last night was just one of those perfect nights," Ramm said. "The right fish ate at the right time. We punched grass all evening and managed three bites. All of them were the right size.”
Froese added, “… (we) caught them on the main lake river channel grass with Rage Craws.”
This first place finish earned the men $930.
Second place, the Big Bass prize and $380 in prize money went to Jerrod Seigler and Chance Allen. Their three-fish limit weighed 14.26 pounds and included a 7.33-pound largemouth bass.
Third place went to Garrett Hennig and Brandon McQueen. The men landed a three-fish limit weighing 13.42 pounds.
Thirty-eight two-angler teams participated, and 22 of those teams brought in at least one fish to have weighed at the conclusion of the three-hour event.
Although a wrinkle in Central Texas’ otherwise unchanged weather pattern moved through late in the evening on Monday helping to reduce Tuesday’s temperatures, the ambient air temperature at the event’s start was still around 98 with a water surface temperature around 88.
Stillhouse Hollow’s water level continues to fall slowly. At tournament time it stood at 16.86 feet below normal.
A total of 64 fish were weighed in, and the cumulative weight of those fish was 203.82 pounds, yielding an average per-fish weight of 3.18 fish.
Of the 64 fish weighed in, three exceeded six pounds. Those fish weighed in at 6.12 pounds, 6.99 pounds, and 7.33 pounds.
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474. Anglers may participate in as many or as few events as they desire over the course of the weekly series.
