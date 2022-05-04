NFL teams may still be interested in Robert Griffin III, a former Copperas Cove standout that was the first Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor University and a first-round selection by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft, according to a report in Sports Illustrated.
The interest reportedly came about after Griffin ran a 40-yard dash at a charity event. In the event, Griffin reportedly posted a time of 4.48 seconds, which he said is 0.07 seconds faster than his official time at the NFL Combine prior to the 2012 NFL Draft.
According to Sports Illustrated, Griffin ran the 40-yard dash at the “Run Rich Run” event during this year’s draft. The event is hosted by Rich Eisen, who hosts a daily sports radio show. The event raises money for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Griffin went on Eisen’s radio show after reports surfaced that NFL teams were beginning to call the 32-year-old quarterback.
“It’s been 10 years and a number of wear and tear on the body, but to run .07 better than I did at the combine, I think that peaked some teams’ interest,” Griffin reportedly told Eisen.
According to Sports Illustrated, Griffin, who graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2008, said if he made a comeback to the NFL, he’d be interested in playing for the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Falcons or the Chicago Bears.
“I’m a young guy. ... We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they’re 45 years old,” Griffin told Eisen. “He’s got seven Super Bowl rings so that kind of plays into that, and I don’t have any. ... The desire to play is still there.”
Griffin was recently inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco on March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.