Former Copperas Cove Bulldawg quarterback Robert Griffin III will be forever enshrined with his accolades on display in Waco. Griffin is set to be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Extraco Events Center in Waco on Saturday.
Griffin was the Bulldawgs starting quarterback for two seasons and led the team to Division I-4A state championship games in 2006 and 2007 — the only two appearances in Copperas Cove High history.
Playing in Class 4A, Division 1 at the time, the Bulldawgs lost the championship games 40-28 to San Antonio Alamo Heights in 2006; and 20-14 to Lamar Consolidated in 2007.
Griffin also helped the track team secure its only state title as a junior, winning gold medals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles in 2007.
From there, Griffin went on to re-energize the Baylor Bears’ downtrodden football program and win the Heisman trophy in 2011 before helping the Washington Redskins win the NFC East for the first time since 1999.
As a freshman at Baylor, Griffin won Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Along with capturing the Heisman in 2011, Griffin was named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award.
The other 2022 Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:
Bob Beamon — An Olympic gold medalist and Olympic record holder in track and field. He went to the University of Texas-El Paso.
Chris Bosh — A two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Bosh is also an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. He hails from Dallas.
Tony Parker — A four-time NBA champion for the San Antonio Spurs. Parker was born in Belgium and raised in France, but contributed to the Spurs dynasty. The six-time All-Star was NBA Finals MVP in 2007.
Carly Patterson Caldwell — An Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics. She won gold in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, becoming the second American gymnast to the all-around gold medal since 1984.
Mike Renfro — A former Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver. Renfro played at Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. He played 10 years in the NFL and finished his career with 323 receptions for 4,708 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Suzie Snider Eppers — A former basketball player who was the first woman athlete to earn a scholarship at Baylor University in Waco. Eppers guided the Robinson Rockets to their first state title in 1970. Eppers also holds the Central Texas shot put record at 50 feet, 10 inches.
Stacy Sykora — A three-time Olympian and silver medalist in volleyball. She is the first person to play the libero position for the U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team. She was also a three-sport athlete for the Texas A&M Aggies.
