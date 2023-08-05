On Tuesday evening 32 two-angler teams competed on Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the 22nd weekly tournament of the 2023 3X9 Series.
Once again, anglers faced very hot air and water conditions and a lake level nearly a foot lower than during the prior week’s tournament.
As the tournament, which goes from 6 p.m. to just after 9 p.m., wrapped up, a total of 54 fish were weighed in. The heaviest of these fish was the 7.52-pound largemouth bass brought to the scales by the team of Robert Griffin and Thomas Richardson.
These men won the Big Bass prize of $160.
The top earners for this event were Billy Spears and Gary Riggs. The men worked together to catch and cull multiple fish, resulting in a final three-fish limit that weighed 18.16 pounds and earned them
$900.
According to Spears, “The night started out as slow as we thought it would with the heat as it is. We fished a mixture of everything early until about 8 p.m., then settled in on an area we knew could possibly produce some decent fish.
“Gary and I never throw the same bait unless it's effective to do so and we both caught fish on different baits. By 8:15 we had 10 pounds in the boat and by 8:45 we were culling five-pound fish which has never happened to us before.”.
“They came out of 18 to 22 feet of water, and we were using Texas-rigged KVD creature baits and split shot-rigged flukes along grass lines fished very slowly. We called it game at 9:15 as the fish
started to show signs of stress even with Stay Alive in the water, but they all made it back fine."
Fish taken from hot, summertime water and then placed into a livewell can succumb to stress more easily than at other times of year. Tournament anglers are penalized for dead fish, so it is in their best
interest, as well as the future of the sport, to ensure fish are kept healthy.
“Fish care this time of year is our number one priority when we have fish in the livewell," Spears said.
"All in all, our best night of the year without a doubt.”
Anglers wishing to participate in this event may contact Dean Thompson, tournament director, at Tightlines Premium Fishing Tackle in Killeen during business hours at 254-690-3474.
